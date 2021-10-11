Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3457508
Arozarena rf402100.333
Franco ss411201.368
Lowe 2b400003.000
Cruz dh400001.176
Luplow 1b211001.286
a-Choi ph-1b200001.286
Díaz 3b400000.200
Meadows lf400101.222
Zunino c311000.133
Kiermaier cf322100.214

BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals35612613
Schwarber 1b310010.313
Dalbec 1b000000.000
b-Shaw ph1010001.000
Hernández cf401100.450
Devers 3b413300.333
Bogaerts ss411000.333
Verdugo lf411100.316
Martinez dh402100.467
Renfroe rf401001.294
Vázquez c412002.375
1-Santana pr010000---
Arroyo 2b300000.313

Tampa Bay000012020_571
Boston005000001_6120

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Luplow in the 7th. b-singled for Dalbec in the 9th.

1-ran for Vázquez in the 9th.

E_Franco (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 2, Boston 6. 2B_Luplow (1), Kiermaier 2 (3), Zunino (1), Verdugo (1), Renfroe (1). HR_Franco (2), off Houck; Devers (2), off McClanahan. RBIs_Meadows (3), Franco 2 (4), Kiermaier (1), Arozarena (3), Devers 3 (6), Verdugo (3), Martinez (4), Hernández (6). SB_Shaw (1). SF_Hernández. S_Arroyo.

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 1 (Cruz); Boston 2 (Vázquez 2, Bogaerts, Renfroe). RISP_Tampa Bay 3 for 9; Boston 3 for 8.

Runners moved up_Díaz, Meadows, Arozarena. GIDP_Bogaerts.

DP_Tampa Bay 2 (Díaz, Lowe, Choi; Kiermaier, Díaz, Kiermaier).

Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
McHugh210000187.36
McClanahan2-355510287.94
Chargois1-31000150.00
Kittredge200000210.00
Patiño110002167.71
Fleming1-320000140.00
Fairbanks12-300000153.38
Feyereisen, L, 0-12-321100132.45
BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Rodríguez532206785.40
Houck111101113.00
Taylor, H, 2100001100.00
Brasier, BS, 0-103220089.00
Whitlock, W, 1-0200000150.00

Brasier pitched to 3 batters in the 8th

Inherited runners-scored_Chargois 1-0, Fairbanks 2-0, Houck 1-1, Whitlock 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Dan Bellino; Right, Sam Holbrook; Left, D.J. Reyburn.

T_3:25. A_38,447 (37,755).

