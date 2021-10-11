|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|5
|7
|5
|0
|8
|Arozarena rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.333
|Franco ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.368
|Lowe 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.176
|Luplow 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|a-Choi ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Díaz 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Meadows lf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.222
|Zunino c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.133
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.214
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|6
|12
|6
|1
|3
|Schwarber 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.313
|Dalbec 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Shaw ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Hernández cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.450
|Devers 3b
|4
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.333
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Verdugo lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.316
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.467
|Renfroe rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.294
|Vázquez c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.375
|1-Santana pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Arroyo 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.313
|Tampa Bay
|000
|012
|020_5
|7
|1
|Boston
|005
|000
|001_6
|12
|0
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-struck out for Luplow in the 7th. b-singled for Dalbec in the 9th.
1-ran for Vázquez in the 9th.
E_Franco (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 2, Boston 6. 2B_Luplow (1), Kiermaier 2 (3), Zunino (1), Verdugo (1), Renfroe (1). HR_Franco (2), off Houck; Devers (2), off McClanahan. RBIs_Meadows (3), Franco 2 (4), Kiermaier (1), Arozarena (3), Devers 3 (6), Verdugo (3), Martinez (4), Hernández (6). SB_Shaw (1). SF_Hernández. S_Arroyo.
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 1 (Cruz); Boston 2 (Vázquez 2, Bogaerts, Renfroe). RISP_Tampa Bay 3 for 9; Boston 3 for 8.
Runners moved up_Díaz, Meadows, Arozarena. GIDP_Bogaerts.
DP_Tampa Bay 2 (Díaz, Lowe, Choi; Kiermaier, Díaz, Kiermaier).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McHugh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|7.36
|McClanahan
|2-3
|5
|5
|5
|1
|0
|28
|7.94
|Chargois
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|0.00
|Kittredge
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|0.00
|Patiño
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|7.71
|Fleming
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|0.00
|Fairbanks
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|3.38
|Feyereisen, L, 0-1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|13
|2.45
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rodríguez
|5
|3
|2
|2
|0
|6
|78
|5.40
|Houck
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|11
|3.00
|Taylor, H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0.00
|Brasier, BS, 0-1
|0
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|8
|9.00
|Whitlock, W, 1-0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|0.00
Brasier pitched to 3 batters in the 8th
Inherited runners-scored_Chargois 1-0, Fairbanks 2-0, Houck 1-1, Whitlock 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Dan Bellino; Right, Sam Holbrook; Left, D.J. Reyburn.
T_3:25. A_38,447 (37,755).