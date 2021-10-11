|Tampa Bay
|Boston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|5
|7
|5
|Totals
|35
|6
|12
|6
|Arozarena rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Schwarber 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Franco ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Dalbec 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lowe 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Shaw ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hernández cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Luplow 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Devers 3b
|4
|1
|3
|3
|Choi ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Díaz 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Verdugo lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Meadows lf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Zunino c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Renfroe rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|Vázquez c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Santana pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Arroyo 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|012
|020
|—
|5
|Boston
|005
|000
|001
|—
|6
E_Franco (1). DP_Tampa Bay 2, Boston 0. LOB_Tampa Bay 2, Boston 6. 2B_Luplow (1), Kiermaier 2 (3), Zunino (1), Verdugo (1), Renfroe (1). HR_Franco (2), Devers (2). SB_Shaw (1). SF_Hernández (1). S_Arroyo (1).
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|5
|5
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|3
|2
|2
|0
|6
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Rodríguez pitched to 1 batter in the 6th, Brasier pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.
Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Dan Bellino; Right, Sam Holbrook; Left, D.J. Reyburn.
T_3:25. A_38,447 (37,755).
