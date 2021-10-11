Tampa BayBoston
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals34575Totals356126
Arozarena rf4021Schwarber 1b3100
Franco ss4112Dalbec 1b0000
Lowe 2b4000Shaw ph1010
Cruz dh4000Hernández cf4011
Luplow 1b2110Devers 3b4133
Choi ph-1b2000Bogaerts ss4110
Díaz 3b4000Verdugo lf4111
Meadows lf4001Martinez dh4021
Zunino c3110Renfroe rf4010
Kiermaier cf3221Vázquez c4120
Santana pr0100
Arroyo 2b3000

Tampa Bay0000120205
Boston0050000016

E_Franco (1). DP_Tampa Bay 2, Boston 0. LOB_Tampa Bay 2, Boston 6. 2B_Luplow (1), Kiermaier 2 (3), Zunino (1), Verdugo (1), Renfroe (1). HR_Franco (2), Devers (2). SB_Shaw (1). SF_Hernández (1). S_Arroyo (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Tampa Bay
McHugh210000
McClanahan2-355510
Chargois1-310001
Kittredge200000
Patiño110002
Fleming1-320000
Fairbanks12-300000
Feyereisen L,0-12-321100
Boston
Rodríguez532206
Houck111101
Taylor H,2100001
Brasier BS,0-1032200
Whitlock W,1-0200000

Rodríguez pitched to 1 batter in the 6th, Brasier pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Dan Bellino; Right, Sam Holbrook; Left, D.J. Reyburn.

T_3:25. A_38,447 (37,755).

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you