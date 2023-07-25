|Atlanta
|Boston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|1
|9
|1
|Totals
|34
|7
|12
|7
|Acuña Jr. rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Duran cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Albies 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Turner dh
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Devers 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Olson 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Yoshida lf
|4
|1
|3
|2
|S.Murphy c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Duvall rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Ozuna dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Casas 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Rosario lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Arroyo 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Pillar ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Wong c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Arcia ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Chang ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Harris II cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Atlanta
|100
|000
|000
|—
|1
|Boston
|200
|210
|02x
|—
|7
E_S.Murphy (7), Wong (8). DP_Atlanta 0, Boston 2. TP_Atlanta 1, Boston 0. LOB_Atlanta 10, Boston 11. HR_Yoshida (12). SB_Acuña Jr. 2 (48), Duran 2 (21).
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|5
|3
|0
|0
|1
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
HBP_Schreiber (Albies), Morton (Duran), Tonkin (Yoshida).
Umpires_Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Andy Fletcher.
T_2:54. A_36,663 (37,755).
