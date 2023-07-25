AtlantaBoston
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals34191Totals347127
Acuña Jr. rf4000Duran cf4111
Albies 2b4100Turner dh3210
Riley 3b4010Devers 3b5121
Olson 1b3010Yoshida lf4132
S.Murphy c4011Duvall rf3010
Ozuna dh4010Casas 1b4111
Rosario lf3010Arroyo 2b4011
Pillar ph1000Wong c4010
Arcia ss3020Chang ss3111
Harris II cf4020

Atlanta1000000001
Boston20021002x7

E_S.Murphy (7), Wong (8). DP_Atlanta 0, Boston 2. TP_Atlanta 1, Boston 0. LOB_Atlanta 10, Boston 11. HR_Yoshida (12). SB_Acuña Jr. 2 (48), Duran 2 (21).

IPHRERBBSO
Atlanta
Morton L,10-832-364451
Tonkin21-341101
Jiménez100003
Hernández122211
Boston
Schreiber121110
Pivetta W,7-5530015
Bleier2-310010
Martin H,151-300001
Rodríguez230003

HBP_Schreiber (Albies), Morton (Duran), Tonkin (Yoshida).

Umpires_Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_2:54. A_36,663 (37,755).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you