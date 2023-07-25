|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|1
|9
|1
|3
|9
|Acuña Jr. rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.328
|Albies 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Olson 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.254
|S.Murphy c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.285
|Ozuna dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Rosario lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|a-Pillar ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Arcia ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.291
|Harris II cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.274
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|7
|12
|7
|6
|6
|Duran cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.316
|Turner dh
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.286
|Devers 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.267
|Yoshida lf
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.320
|Duvall rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.259
|Casas 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.247
|Arroyo 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.247
|Wong c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.249
|Chang ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.177
|Atlanta
|100
|000
|000_1
|9
|1
|Boston
|200
|210
|02x_7
|12
|1
a-struck out for Rosario in the 9th.
E_S.Murphy (7), Wong (8). LOB_Atlanta 10, Boston 11. HR_Yoshida (12), off Hernández. RBIs_S.Murphy (58), Casas (37), Arroyo (22), Duran (35), Devers (75), Chang (17), Yoshida 2 (53). SB_Acuña Jr. 2 (48), Duran 2 (21).
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 5 (Albies 5); Boston 6 (Duvall 2, Turner, Wong 2, Devers). RISP_Atlanta 1 for 8; Boston 4 for 12.
Runners moved up_Yoshida, Turner. LIDP_Ozuna. GIDP_Rosario.
DP_Boston 2 (Devers, Arroyo; Arroyo, Chang, Casas).
TP_Atlanta 1 (Olson, Riley, Harris II, Olson, Harris II).
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Morton, L, 10-8
|3
|2-3
|6
|4
|4
|5
|1
|80
|3.57
|Tonkin
|2
|1-3
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|36
|3.25
|Jiménez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|14
|2.78
|Hernández
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|21
|9.00
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Schreiber
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|24
|2.50
|Pivetta, W, 7-5
|5
|3
|0
|0
|1
|5
|80
|4.11
|Bleier
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|4.94
|Martin, H, 15
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|1.44
|Rodríguez
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|37
|6.55
Inherited runners-scored_Tonkin 2-0, Martin 2-0. HBP_Schreiber (Albies), Morton (Duran), Tonkin (Yoshida).
Umpires_Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Andy Fletcher.
T_2:54. A_36,663 (37,755).
