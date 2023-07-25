AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3419139
Acuña Jr. rf400012.328
Albies 2b410001.254
Riley 3b401001.270
Olson 1b301010.254
S.Murphy c401101.285
Ozuna dh401001.228
Rosario lf301000.250
a-Pillar ph100001.239
Arcia ss302010.291
Harris II cf402002.274

BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals34712766
Duran cf411101.316
Turner dh321020.286
Devers 3b512101.267
Yoshida lf413200.320
Duvall rf301020.259
Casas 1b411110.247
Arroyo 2b401101.247
Wong c401002.249
Chang ss311111.177

Atlanta100000000_191
Boston20021002x_7121

a-struck out for Rosario in the 9th.

E_S.Murphy (7), Wong (8). LOB_Atlanta 10, Boston 11. HR_Yoshida (12), off Hernández. RBIs_S.Murphy (58), Casas (37), Arroyo (22), Duran (35), Devers (75), Chang (17), Yoshida 2 (53). SB_Acuña Jr. 2 (48), Duran 2 (21).

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 5 (Albies 5); Boston 6 (Duvall 2, Turner, Wong 2, Devers). RISP_Atlanta 1 for 8; Boston 4 for 12.

Runners moved up_Yoshida, Turner. LIDP_Ozuna. GIDP_Rosario.

DP_Boston 2 (Devers, Arroyo; Arroyo, Chang, Casas).

TP_Atlanta 1 (Olson, Riley, Harris II, Olson, Harris II).

AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Morton, L, 10-832-364451803.57
Tonkin21-341101363.25
Jiménez100003142.78
Hernández122211219.00
BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Schreiber121110242.50
Pivetta, W, 7-5530015804.11
Bleier2-310010134.94
Martin, H, 151-30000151.44
Rodríguez230003376.55

Inherited runners-scored_Tonkin 2-0, Martin 2-0. HBP_Schreiber (Albies), Morton (Duran), Tonkin (Yoshida).

Umpires_Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_2:54. A_36,663 (37,755).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

