|Cleveland
|Boston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|1
|4
|1
|Totals
|33
|7
|9
|7
|Kwan lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Verdugo rf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|Rosario ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Turner 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ramírez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Refsnyder lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bell 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Devers 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Gonzalez rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Yoshida dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Giménez 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Arroyo ss
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Straw cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Wong c
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Arias 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Duran cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Gallagher c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Valdez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Naylor ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Viloria c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cleveland
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
|Boston
|000
|022
|30x
|—
|7
E_Rosario (6), Devers (1). DP_Cleveland 1, Boston 0. LOB_Cleveland 5, Boston 8. 2B_Kwan (4), Yoshida (4), Duran (9), Arroyo (4), Valdez (3). HR_Wong (1), Verdugo (4).
HBP_Sale (Giménez).
Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Ben May.
T_2:32. A_29,395 (37,755).
Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
