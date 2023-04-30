ClevelandBoston
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals32141Totals33797
Kwan lf4110Verdugo rf4123
Rosario ss4011Turner 1b4000
Ramírez dh4000Refsnyder lf4000
Bell 1b4000Devers 3b3100
Gonzalez rf4000Yoshida dh3110
Giménez 2b3010Arroyo ss3122
Straw cf3000Wong c4222
Arias 3b3010Duran cf4110
Gallagher c2000Valdez 2b4010
Naylor ph1000
Viloria c0000

Cleveland0000010001
Boston00002230x7

E_Rosario (6), Devers (1). DP_Cleveland 1, Boston 0. LOB_Cleveland 5, Boston 8. 2B_Kwan (4), Yoshida (4), Duran (9), Arroyo (4), Valdez (3). HR_Wong (1), Verdugo (4).

IPHRERBBSO
Cleveland
Allen L,1-1542228
Sandlin122200
Battenfield233342
Boston
Sale W,2-261-331105
Schreiber H,62-310001
Bleier100001
Bernardino100000

HBP_Sale (Giménez).

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Ben May.

T_2:32. A_29,395 (37,755).

