|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|1
|4
|1
|0
|7
|Kwan lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Rosario ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.227
|Ramírez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Bell 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.206
|Gonzalez rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|Giménez 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Straw cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.267
|Arias 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.179
|Gallagher c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.083
|a-Naylor ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Viloria c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|7
|9
|7
|6
|10
|Verdugo rf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|1
|1
|.308
|Turner 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.259
|Refsnyder lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.196
|Devers 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.232
|Yoshida dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.276
|Arroyo ss
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.246
|Wong c
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.241
|Duran cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.396
|Valdez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Cleveland
|000
|001
|000_1
|4
|1
|Boston
|000
|022
|30x_7
|9
|1
a-grounded out for Gallagher in the 7th.
E_Rosario (6), Devers (1). LOB_Cleveland 5, Boston 8. 2B_Kwan (4), Yoshida (4), Duran (9), Arroyo (4), Valdez (3). HR_Wong (1), off Sandlin; Verdugo (4), off Battenfield. RBIs_Rosario (6), Verdugo 3 (17), Wong 2 (8), Arroyo 2 (8).
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 2 (Gonzalez, Gallagher); Boston 4 (Refsnyder, Duran, Wong, Devers). RISP_Cleveland 1 for 7; Boston 2 for 9.
Runners moved up_Ramírez. GIDP_Refsnyder.
DP_Cleveland 1 (Rosario, Giménez, Bell).
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Allen, L, 1-1
|5
|4
|2
|2
|2
|8
|104
|2.45
|Sandlin
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|24
|5.91
|Battenfield
|2
|3
|3
|3
|4
|2
|45
|4.67
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sale, W, 2-2
|6
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|5
|98
|6.75
|Schreiber, H, 6
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|2.77
|Bleier
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|6.39
|Bernardino
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|0.00
HBP_Sale (Giménez).
Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Ben May.
T_2:32. A_29,395 (37,755).
