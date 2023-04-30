ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3214107
Kwan lf411000.279
Rosario ss401101.227
Ramírez dh400001.280
Bell 1b400001.206
Gonzalez rf400000.176
Giménez 2b301000.253
Straw cf300003.267
Arias 3b301001.179
Gallagher c200000.083
a-Naylor ph100000.212
Viloria c000000.000

BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals33797610
Verdugo rf412311.308
Turner 1b400012.259
Refsnyder lf400011.196
Devers 3b310012.232
Yoshida dh311011.276
Arroyo ss312211.246
Wong c422201.241
Duran cf411000.396
Valdez 2b401001.300

Cleveland000001000_141
Boston00002230x_791

a-grounded out for Gallagher in the 7th.

E_Rosario (6), Devers (1). LOB_Cleveland 5, Boston 8. 2B_Kwan (4), Yoshida (4), Duran (9), Arroyo (4), Valdez (3). HR_Wong (1), off Sandlin; Verdugo (4), off Battenfield. RBIs_Rosario (6), Verdugo 3 (17), Wong 2 (8), Arroyo 2 (8).

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 2 (Gonzalez, Gallagher); Boston 4 (Refsnyder, Duran, Wong, Devers). RISP_Cleveland 1 for 7; Boston 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Ramírez. GIDP_Refsnyder.

DP_Cleveland 1 (Rosario, Giménez, Bell).

ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Allen, L, 1-15422281042.45
Sandlin122200245.91
Battenfield233342454.67
BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Sale, W, 2-261-331105986.75
Schreiber, H, 62-31000192.77
Bleier100001126.39
Bernardino100000170.00

HBP_Sale (Giménez).

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Ben May.

T_2:32. A_29,395 (37,755).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you