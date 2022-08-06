|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|7
|13
|7
|5
|5
|Duran cf
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.228
|Pham lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.188
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.319
|Bogaerts ss
|5
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.315
|Verdugo rf
|4
|2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.269
|Martinez dh
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.280
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.143
|McGuire c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.234
|Sánchez 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.108
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|4
|9
|4
|5
|10
|Melendez lf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|.230
|Massey 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Perez c
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.215
|Pasquantino dh
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Dozier 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.248
|Pratto 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.192
|Eaton rf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.167
|Isbel cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.205
|a-Taylor ph-cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Lopez ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.246
|Boston
|010
|211
|020_7
|13
|0
|Kansas City
|000
|010
|030_4
|9
|1
a-singled for Isbel in the 8th.
E_Melendez (6). LOB_Boston 10, Kansas City 10. 2B_Verdugo 2 (24), Hosmer (1), Martinez (33), Duran (12), Dozier (21), Melendez (14). 3B_Isbel (3). HR_Perez (16), off Winckowski. RBIs_Hosmer (1), Martinez 2 (42), Bogaerts (47), McGuire (11), Duran 2 (12), Perez (48), Eaton (3), Melendez 2 (31). CS_Sánchez (2). SF_Eaton. S_Sánchez.
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 6 (Verdugo, McGuire 3, Pham, Devers); Kansas City 8 (Lopez 3, Isbel, Perez, Dozier, Massey 2). RISP_Boston 5 for 18; Kansas City 2 for 12.
Runners moved up_Hosmer. GIDP_Martinez.
DP_Kansas City 1 (Pratto, Lopez).
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Winckowski, W, 5-5
|5
|5
|1
|1
|2
|4
|87
|4.68
|Brasier
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|5.36
|Sawamura
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|19
|3.32
|A.Davis
|1-3
|1
|3
|3
|2
|0
|20
|4.70
|Schreiber
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|1.49
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Greinke, L, 3-7
|4
|2-3
|7
|4
|4
|2
|2
|95
|4.58
|Garrett
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|22
|5.08
|Mills
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|4.76
|Staumont
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|16
|4.73
|Payamps
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|32
|3.26
Inherited runners-scored_Schreiber 2-2, Garrett 2-0, Mills 2-0, Payamps 1-0. WP_Sawamura.
Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Bill Welke.
T_3:44. A_21,246 (37,903).
