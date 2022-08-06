BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals38713755
Duran cf501200.228
Pham lf410012.188
Devers 3b400010.319
Bogaerts ss514100.315
Verdugo rf423010.269
Martinez dh501202.280
Hosmer 1b421110.143
McGuire c411110.234
Sánchez 2b302001.108

Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals35494510
Melendez lf301220.230
Massey 2b500001.300
Perez c511103.215
Pasquantino dh513000.234
Dozier 3b411011.248
Pratto 1b311010.192
Eaton rf200111.167
Isbel cf301001.205
a-Taylor ph-cf101000.277
Lopez ss400003.246

Boston010211020_7130
Kansas City000010030_491

a-singled for Isbel in the 8th.

E_Melendez (6). LOB_Boston 10, Kansas City 10. 2B_Verdugo 2 (24), Hosmer (1), Martinez (33), Duran (12), Dozier (21), Melendez (14). 3B_Isbel (3). HR_Perez (16), off Winckowski. RBIs_Hosmer (1), Martinez 2 (42), Bogaerts (47), McGuire (11), Duran 2 (12), Perez (48), Eaton (3), Melendez 2 (31). CS_Sánchez (2). SF_Eaton. S_Sánchez.

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 6 (Verdugo, McGuire 3, Pham, Devers); Kansas City 8 (Lopez 3, Isbel, Perez, Dozier, Massey 2). RISP_Boston 5 for 18; Kansas City 2 for 12.

Runners moved up_Hosmer. GIDP_Martinez.

DP_Kansas City 1 (Pratto, Lopez).

BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Winckowski, W, 5-5551124874.68
Brasier110001105.36
Sawamura100013193.32
A.Davis1-313320204.70
Schreiber12-320002201.49
Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Greinke, L, 3-742-374422954.58
Garrett121001225.08
Mills11-320000224.76
Staumont1-312220164.73
Payamps12-310012323.26

Inherited runners-scored_Schreiber 2-2, Garrett 2-0, Mills 2-0, Payamps 1-0. WP_Sawamura.

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Bill Welke.

T_3:44. A_21,246 (37,903).

