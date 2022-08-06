|Boston
|Kansas City
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|38
|7
|13
|7
|Totals
|35
|4
|9
|4
|Duran cf
|5
|0
|1
|2
|Melendez lf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|Pham lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Massey 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Perez c
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Bogaerts ss
|5
|1
|4
|1
|Pasquantino dh
|5
|1
|3
|0
|Verdugo rf
|4
|2
|3
|0
|Dozier 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Martinez dh
|5
|0
|1
|2
|Pratto 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|2
|1
|1
|Eaton rf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|McGuire c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Isbel cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Sánchez 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Taylor ph-cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Lopez ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Boston
|010
|211
|020
|—
|7
|Kansas City
|000
|010
|030
|—
|4
E_Melendez (6). DP_Boston 0, Kansas City 1. LOB_Boston 10, Kansas City 10. 2B_Verdugo 2 (24), Hosmer (1), Martinez (33), Duran (12), Dozier (21), Melendez (14). 3B_Isbel (3). HR_Perez (16). SF_Eaton (2). S_Sánchez (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Boston
|Winckowski W,5-5
|5
|5
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Brasier
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sawamura
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|A.Davis
|1-3
|1
|3
|3
|2
|0
|Schreiber
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kansas City
|Greinke L,3-7
|4
|2-3
|7
|4
|4
|2
|2
|Garrett
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Mills
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Staumont
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Payamps
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
Garrett pitched to 5 batters in the 6th.
WP_Sawamura.
Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Bill Welke.
T_3:44. A_21,246 (37,903).
