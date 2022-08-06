BostonKansas City
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals387137Totals35494
Duran cf5012Melendez lf3012
Pham lf4100Massey 2b5000
Devers 3b4000Perez c5111
Bogaerts ss5141Pasquantino dh5130
Verdugo rf4230Dozier 3b4110
Martinez dh5012Pratto 1b3110
Hosmer 1b4211Eaton rf2001
McGuire c4111Isbel cf3010
Sánchez 2b3020Taylor ph-cf1010
Lopez ss4000

Boston0102110207
Kansas City0000100304

E_Melendez (6). DP_Boston 0, Kansas City 1. LOB_Boston 10, Kansas City 10. 2B_Verdugo 2 (24), Hosmer (1), Martinez (33), Duran (12), Dozier (21), Melendez (14). 3B_Isbel (3). HR_Perez (16). SF_Eaton (2). S_Sánchez (2).

IPHRERBBSO
Boston
Winckowski W,5-5551124
Brasier110001
Sawamura100013
A.Davis1-313320
Schreiber12-320002
Kansas City
Greinke L,3-742-374422
Garrett121001
Mills11-320000
Staumont1-312220
Payamps12-310012

Garrett pitched to 5 batters in the 6th.

WP_Sawamura.

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Bill Welke.

T_3:44. A_21,246 (37,903).

