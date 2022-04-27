|Boston
|Toronto
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|37
|7
|13
|7
|Totals
|32
|1
|5
|1
|Story 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Springer cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Verdugo lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|2
|4
|1
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Devers 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Collins dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Martinez dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Refsnyder ph-dh
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Tapia rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hernández cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Chapman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bradley Jr. rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Katoh 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Dalbec 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Espinal ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Plawecki c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Heineman c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Boston
|100
|002
|022
|—
|7
|Toronto
|001
|000
|000
|—
|1
LOB_Boston 9, Toronto 7. 2B_Devers (6), Martinez (8), Hernández (7), Refsnyder (2), Katoh (1). SB_Bichette (2). SF_Hernández (2), Dalbec (1). S_Bradley Jr. (1).
|6
|4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|5
|1
|1
|0
|7
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Vasquez (Story).
Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, David Rackley.
T_3:05. A_20,468 (53,506).
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.