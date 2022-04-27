BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals37713729
Story 2b311012.236
Verdugo lf511000.254
Bogaerts ss424110.397
Devers 3b512101.278
Martinez dh412101.278
b-Refsnyder ph-dh101100.400
Hernández cf411202.194
Bradley Jr. rf400000.173
Dalbec 1b300101.161
Plawecki c401002.125

TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3215138
Springer cf402000.300
Bichette ss401001.210
Guerrero Jr. 1b400101.309
Collins dh300012.282
Gurriel Jr. lf400001.275
Tapia rf400001.220
Chapman 3b300011.217
Katoh 2b201000.200
a-Espinal ph-2b100010.263
Heineman c311001.200

Boston100002022_7130
Toronto001000000_150

a-walked for Katoh in the 7th. b-doubled for Martinez in the 9th.

LOB_Boston 9, Toronto 7. 2B_Devers (6), Martinez (8), Hernández (7), Refsnyder (2), Katoh (1). RBIs_Devers (9), Martinez (8), Hernández 2 (11), Dalbec (3), Bogaerts (8), Refsnyder (1), Guerrero Jr. (13). SB_Bichette (2). SF_Hernández, Dalbec. S_Bradley Jr..

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 6 (Bradley Jr. 2, Martinez 3, Devers); Toronto 4 (Collins, Gurriel Jr., Heineman, Bichette). RISP_Boston 5 for 13; Toronto 0 for 6.

BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wacha, W, 2-0641125921.77
Diekman, H, 62-300011166.00
Sawamura, H, 11-31000172.57
Schreiber100001140.00
Danish100000123.86
TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Stripling551107843.60
Thornton, L, 0-1132200212.70
Richards2-300021161.08
Saucedo1-300000313.50
Merryweather122200176.75
Vasquez1-3222001254.00
Francis2-31000190.00

Inherited runners-scored_Sawamura 1-0, Saucedo 2-0, Francis 2-1. HBP_Vasquez (Story).

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, David Rackley.

T_3:05. A_20,468 (53,506).

