|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|7
|13
|7
|2
|9
|Story 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.236
|Verdugo lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|2
|4
|1
|1
|0
|.397
|Devers 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.278
|Martinez dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.278
|b-Refsnyder ph-dh
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.400
|Hernández cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.194
|Bradley Jr. rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.173
|Dalbec 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.161
|Plawecki c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.125
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|1
|5
|1
|3
|8
|Springer cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.210
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.309
|Collins dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.282
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Tapia rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Chapman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.217
|Katoh 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|a-Espinal ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.263
|Heineman c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Boston
|100
|002
|022_7
|13
|0
|Toronto
|001
|000
|000_1
|5
|0
a-walked for Katoh in the 7th. b-doubled for Martinez in the 9th.
LOB_Boston 9, Toronto 7. 2B_Devers (6), Martinez (8), Hernández (7), Refsnyder (2), Katoh (1). RBIs_Devers (9), Martinez (8), Hernández 2 (11), Dalbec (3), Bogaerts (8), Refsnyder (1), Guerrero Jr. (13). SB_Bichette (2). SF_Hernández, Dalbec. S_Bradley Jr..
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 6 (Bradley Jr. 2, Martinez 3, Devers); Toronto 4 (Collins, Gurriel Jr., Heineman, Bichette). RISP_Boston 5 for 13; Toronto 0 for 6.
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wacha, W, 2-0
|6
|4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|92
|1.77
|Diekman, H, 6
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|6.00
|Sawamura, H, 1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|2.57
|Schreiber
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|0.00
|Danish
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|3.86
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stripling
|5
|5
|1
|1
|0
|7
|84
|3.60
|Thornton, L, 0-1
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|21
|2.70
|Richards
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|16
|1.08
|Saucedo
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|13.50
|Merryweather
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|17
|6.75
|Vasquez
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|12
|54.00
|Francis
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Sawamura 1-0, Saucedo 2-0, Francis 2-1. HBP_Vasquez (Story).
Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, David Rackley.
T_3:05. A_20,468 (53,506).
