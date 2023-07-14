|Boston
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|39
|8
|13
|8
|Totals
|35
|3
|9
|3
|Duran lf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Tauchman dh
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Yoshida dh
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Hoerner ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Turner 2b-1b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|Happ lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Devers 3b
|5
|2
|3
|2
|Suzuki rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Verdugo rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bellinger cf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Duvall cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Morel 2b
|4
|0
|3
|0
|Casas 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Young 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Arroyo 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mastrobuoni 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Wong c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Barnhart c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Chang ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Boston
|022
|100
|201
|—
|8
|Chicago
|001
|101
|000
|—
|3
E_Wong (7). LOB_Boston 6, Chicago 7. 2B_Duran (28), Barnhart (3), Tauchman (6). HR_Devers 2 (22), Duvall (7), Casas (10), Turner (14), Chang (4), Bellinger 2 (11). SB_Verdugo (4). SF_Turner (4).
|6
|8
|3
|3
|0
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Kay.
Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Ben May; Third, Mike Estabrook.
T_2:47. A_37,597 (41,363).
Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
