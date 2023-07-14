BostonChicago
Totals398138Totals35393
Duran lf5120Tauchman dh5011
Yoshida dh5120Hoerner ss4010
Turner 2b-1b4113Happ lf4000
Devers 3b5232Suzuki rf4000
Verdugo rf4010Bellinger cf4222
Duvall cf4111Morel 2b4030
Casas 1b4121Young 1b3000
Arroyo 2b0000Mastrobuoni 3b4000
Wong c4000Barnhart c3120
Chang ss4111

Boston0221002018
Chicago0011010003

E_Wong (7). LOB_Boston 6, Chicago 7. 2B_Duran (28), Barnhart (3), Tauchman (6). HR_Devers 2 (22), Duvall (7), Casas (10), Turner (14), Chang (4), Bellinger 2 (11). SB_Verdugo (4). SF_Turner (4).

IPHRERBBSO
Boston
Bello W,7-5683305
Winckowski100001
Bernardino100002
Scott2-310021
Jansen S,20-231-300001
Chicago
Hendricks L,3-442-385505
Kay11-300012
Leiter Jr.122201
Assad231102

WP_Kay.

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Ben May; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_2:47. A_37,597 (41,363).

