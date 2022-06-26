BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals398156115
Duran cf512010.327
Devers 3b513110.334
Martinez dh513210.329
Bogaerts ss310022.330
Verdugo lf302030.256
Story 2b602200.227
Cordero 1b211011.228
a-Dalbec ph-1b200000.200
Vázquez c422110.282
Bradley Jr. rf410012.215

ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3338348
Miller 1b301121.258
Rosario ss310011.275
Ramírez 3b413001.303
Reyes dh401002.209
Gonzalez rf400101.303
Giménez 2b302110.318
Clement lf410001.196
Maile c400000.190
Straw cf401001.202

Boston001202102_8151
Cleveland000001110_381

a-pinch hit for Cordero in the 6th.

E_Devers (10), Giménez (4). LOB_Boston 16, Cleveland 7. 2B_Cordero (10), Vázquez 2 (15), Duran (5), Martinez (24), Reyes (4), Straw (12), Ramírez 2 (23). RBIs_Vázquez (30), Martinez 2 (32), Story 2 (50), Devers (45), Gonzalez (14), Miller (33), Giménez (35). SB_Story (10). CS_Duran (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 9 (Bogaerts 2, Bradley Jr. 2, Verdugo, Dalbec, Story 3); Cleveland 3 (Giménez, Reyes, Maile). RISP_Boston 6 for 20; Cleveland 2 for 14.

Runners moved up_Vázquez, Bradley Jr., Gonzalez, Maile. LIDP_Rosario. GIDP_Vázquez, Dalbec, Clement, Rosario.

DP_Boston 3 (Bogaerts, Story, Cordero; Devers, Story, Devers; Story, Cordero); Cleveland 2 (Rosario, Giménez, Miller; Ramírez, Giménez, Miller).

BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Hill, W, 4-4651145834.09
Brasier111001164.28
Robles121101164.91
Houck100001113.42
ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Civale, L, 2-4483332877.20
Gose100022233.26
Hentges122220302.08
Tully353341627.20

IBB_off Civale (Devers), off Tully (Bogaerts). HBP_Civale (Bogaerts). WP_Tully.

Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T_3:22. A_20,663 (34,788).

