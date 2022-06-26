|Boston
|Cleveland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|39
|8
|15
|6
|Totals
|33
|3
|8
|3
|Duran cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Miller 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Devers 3b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|Rosario ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Martinez dh
|5
|1
|3
|2
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Reyes dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Verdugo lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Gonzalez rf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Story 2b
|6
|0
|2
|2
|Giménez 2b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Cordero 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Clement lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Dalbec ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Maile c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Vázquez c
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Straw cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bradley Jr. rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Boston
|001
|202
|102
|—
|8
|Cleveland
|000
|001
|110
|—
|3
E_Devers (10), Giménez (4). DP_Boston 3, Cleveland 2. LOB_Boston 16, Cleveland 7. 2B_Cordero (10), Vázquez 2 (15), Duran (5), Martinez (24), Reyes (4), Straw (12), Ramírez 2 (23). SB_Story (10).
HBP_Civale (Bogaerts). WP_Tully.
Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Jeremie Rehak.
T_3:22. A_20,663 (34,788).
