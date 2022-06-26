BostonCleveland
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals398156Totals33383
Duran cf5120Miller 1b3011
Devers 3b5131Rosario ss3100
Martinez dh5132Ramírez 3b4130
Bogaerts ss3100Reyes dh4010
Verdugo lf3020Gonzalez rf4001
Story 2b6022Giménez 2b3021
Cordero 1b2110Clement lf4100
Dalbec ph-1b2000Maile c4000
Vázquez c4221Straw cf4010
Bradley Jr. rf4100

Boston0012021028
Cleveland0000011103

E_Devers (10), Giménez (4). DP_Boston 3, Cleveland 2. LOB_Boston 16, Cleveland 7. 2B_Cordero (10), Vázquez 2 (15), Duran (5), Martinez (24), Reyes (4), Straw (12), Ramírez 2 (23). SB_Story (10).

IPHRERBBSO
Boston
Hill W,4-4651145
Brasier111001
Robles121101
Houck100001
Cleveland
Civale L,2-4483332
Gose100022
Hentges122220
Tully353341

HBP_Civale (Bogaerts). WP_Tully.

Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T_3:22. A_20,663 (34,788).

