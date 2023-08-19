|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|8
|12
|8
|3
|6
|Verdugo rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.273
|Devers 3b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.270
|Turner 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.286
|Yoshida lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.301
|Duvall dh
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Duran cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.295
|Reyes ss
|4
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.322
|Wong c
|4
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.239
|Urías 2b
|3
|1
|1
|4
|1
|1
|.258
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|1
|2
|1
|2
|9
|LeMahieu 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.242
|Judge rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.280
|Torres 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.265
|Stanton dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.199
|Kiner-Falefa 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Bader cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Allen lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Volpe ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Rortvedt c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.098
|Boston
|040
|200
|011_8
|12
|1
|New York
|000
|001
|000_1
|2
|1
E_Turner (6), Rortvedt (1). LOB_Boston 8, New York 4. 2B_Reyes (8). HR_Urías (2), off Cole; Wong (7), off Cole; Devers (28), off Abreu; Judge (24), off Crawford. RBIs_Urías 4 (9), Wong 2 (29), Reyes (16), Devers (84), Judge (48). SB_Reyes (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 5 (Reyes 2, Verdugo 2, Urías); New York 0. RISP_Boston 3 for 9; New York 0 for 0.
Runners moved up_Wong. GIDP_Devers.
DP_Boston 1 (Wong, Turner, Wong); New York 1 (LeMahieu, Volpe, LeMahieu).
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Crawford, W, 6-6
|6
|1
|1
|1
|2
|5
|82
|3.66
|Schreiber
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|2.86
|Llovera
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|22
|7.45
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cole, L, 10-4
|4
|7
|6
|6
|1
|4
|86
|3.03
|Loáisiga
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|1.17
|Kahnle
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|1.91
|Abreu
|3
|4
|2
|1
|2
|1
|56
|4.67
HBP_Crawford (Allen), Abreu (Turner). WP_Abreu.
Umpires_Home, Charlie Ramos; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Manny Gonzalez.
T_2:38. A_42,599 (47,309).
