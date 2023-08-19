BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals38812836
Verdugo rf400011.273
Devers 3b513100.270
Turner 1b400002.286
Yoshida lf511001.301
Duvall dh502000.248
Duran cf411001.295
Reyes ss423110.322
Wong c421200.239
Urías 2b311411.258

New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals2912129
LeMahieu 1b400003.242
Judge rf411100.280
Torres 2b300011.265
Stanton dh300013.199
Kiner-Falefa 3b400001.253
Bader cf300000.252
Allen lf201000.182
Volpe ss300001.214
Rortvedt c300000.098

Boston040200011_8121
New York000001000_121

E_Turner (6), Rortvedt (1). LOB_Boston 8, New York 4. 2B_Reyes (8). HR_Urías (2), off Cole; Wong (7), off Cole; Devers (28), off Abreu; Judge (24), off Crawford. RBIs_Urías 4 (9), Wong 2 (29), Reyes (16), Devers (84), Judge (48). SB_Reyes (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 5 (Reyes 2, Verdugo 2, Urías); New York 0. RISP_Boston 3 for 9; New York 0 for 0.

Runners moved up_Wong. GIDP_Devers.

DP_Boston 1 (Wong, Turner, Wong); New York 1 (LeMahieu, Volpe, LeMahieu).

BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Crawford, W, 6-6611125823.66
Schreiber110001152.86
Llovera200003227.45
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cole, L, 10-4476614863.03
Loáisiga100001191.17
Kahnle110000111.91
Abreu342121564.67

HBP_Crawford (Allen), Abreu (Turner). WP_Abreu.

Umpires_Home, Charlie Ramos; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_2:38. A_42,599 (47,309).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you