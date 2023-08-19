|Boston
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|38
|8
|12
|8
|Totals
|29
|1
|2
|1
|Verdugo rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|LeMahieu 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Devers 3b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|Judge rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Turner 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Torres 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Yoshida lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Stanton dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Duvall dh
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Kiner-Falefa 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Duran cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Bader cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Reyes ss
|4
|2
|3
|1
|Allen lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Wong c
|4
|2
|1
|2
|Volpe ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Urías 2b
|3
|1
|1
|4
|Rortvedt c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Boston
|040
|200
|011
|—
|8
|New York
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
E_Turner (6), Rortvedt (1). DP_Boston 1, New York 1. LOB_Boston 8, New York 4. 2B_Reyes (8). HR_Urías (2), Wong (7), Devers (28), Judge (24). SB_Reyes (3).
HBP_Crawford (Allen), Abreu (Turner). WP_Abreu.
Umpires_Home, Charlie Ramos; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Manny Gonzalez.
T_2:38. A_42,599 (47,309).
Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
