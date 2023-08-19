BostonNew York
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals388128Totals29121
Verdugo rf4000LeMahieu 1b4000
Devers 3b5131Judge rf4111
Turner 1b4000Torres 2b3000
Yoshida lf5110Stanton dh3000
Duvall dh5020Kiner-Falefa 3b4000
Duran cf4110Bader cf3000
Reyes ss4231Allen lf2010
Wong c4212Volpe ss3000
Urías 2b3114Rortvedt c3000

Boston0402000118
New York0000010001

E_Turner (6), Rortvedt (1). DP_Boston 1, New York 1. LOB_Boston 8, New York 4. 2B_Reyes (8). HR_Urías (2), Wong (7), Devers (28), Judge (24). SB_Reyes (3).

IPHRERBBSO
Boston
Crawford W,6-6611125
Schreiber110001
Llovera200003
New York
Cole L,10-4476614
Loáisiga100001
Kahnle110000
Abreu342121

HBP_Crawford (Allen), Abreu (Turner). WP_Abreu.

Umpires_Home, Charlie Ramos; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_2:38. A_42,599 (47,309).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

