Hernández cf4000Crawford ss3011
Renfroe rf4000Haniger rf5121
Bogaerts ss5220Seager 3b3110
Devers 3b3110France 1b4011
Martinez dh5122Toro 2b4000
Dalbec 1b3111Kelenic cf4000
Shaw ph-1b1100Fraley lf3101
Plawecki c3010Bauers dh2000
Schwarber ph1013Torrens ph-dh2110
Vázquez pr-c1100Raleigh c4020
Verdugo lf4122
Iglesias 2b3010

Boston0001010518
Seattle0002000024

E_Renfroe (11), Shaw (2), Toro (7). DP_Boston 1, Seattle 1. LOB_Boston 8, Seattle 8. 2B_Schwarber (7), Raleigh (10). 3B_Bogaerts (1). HR_Martinez (26), Dalbec (22), Verdugo (13). SF_Fraley (2), Crawford (4).

IPHRERBBSO
Boston
Eovaldi552119
Hernandez12-300012
Ottavino W,6-31-300000
Feliz100010
Sawamura1-322001
Davis2-310001
Seattle
Anderson41-341125
Sadler2-300001
Misiewicz BS,0-5121101
Smith L,2-4111102
Steckenrider1-313320
Ramirez2-311101
Andriese121100

Smith pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

HBP_Ramirez (Iglesias), Andriese (Devers). WP_Eovaldi, Ramirez.

Umpires_Home, Brennan Miller; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_3:59. A_19,887 (47,929).

