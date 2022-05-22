|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|4
|9
|4
|1
|14
|Frazier 2b
|5
|1
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.264
|France 1b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.325
|Crawford ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.289
|Rodríguez cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.268
|Winker lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|Suárez 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.225
|Ford dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.190
|1-Haggerty pr-dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Raleigh c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.087
|b-Torrens ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.194
|Trammell rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|a-Moore ph-rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.171
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|8
|10
|8
|3
|7
|Hernández cf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.195
|Devers 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.335
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.325
|Story 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.226
|Cordero lf
|5
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|.231
|Arroyo dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.190
|Bradley Jr. rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.203
|Dalbec 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.160
|Plawecki c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.159
|c-Vázquez ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Seattle
|000
|002
|001
|1_4
|9
|0
|Boston
|011
|001
|000
|5_8
|10
|0
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-flied out for Trammell in the 8th. b-grounded out for Raleigh in the 10th. c-singled for Plawecki in the 10th.
1-ran for Ford in the 7th.
LOB_Seattle 6, Boston 5. 2B_France (8), Hernández (13), Bradley Jr. 2 (11). HR_Frazier (2), off Eovaldi; Suárez (8), off Robles; Arroyo (2), off Gilbert; Story (7), off Gilbert; Cordero (1), off Muñoz. RBIs_Frazier 3 (17), Suárez (21), Arroyo (5), Bogaerts (17), Story (29), Hernández (17), Cordero 4 (7). SF_Bogaerts.
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 2 (Crawford, Winker); Boston 4 (Cordero 2, Dalbec, Plawecki). RISP_Seattle 2 for 9; Boston 4 for 9.
Runners moved up_Crawford. GIDP_Crawford.
DP_Boston 1 (Story, Bogaerts, Dalbec).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gilbert
|7
|5
|3
|3
|2
|4
|100
|2.60
|Festa
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|4.85
|Sewald
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|2.57
|Muñoz, L, 1-2, BS, 1-3
|2-3
|4
|5
|4
|1
|0
|17
|6.08
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eovaldi
|6
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|11
|101
|4.10
|Davis, H, 2
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|1.96
|Robles, BS, 2-5
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|17
|2.65
|Diekman, W, 1-0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|20
|2.35
Inherited runners-scored_Davis 1-0, Robles 1-0. IBB_off Gilbert (Devers), off Muñoz (Bogaerts).
Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Scott Barry; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Adam Hamari.
T_3:18. A_33,896 (37,755).
