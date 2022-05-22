SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals38494114
Frazier 2b513301.264
France 1b502001.325
Crawford ss500001.289
Rodríguez cf400002.268
Winker lf401001.217
Suárez 3b411103.225
Ford dh301002.190
1-Haggerty pr-dh110000.000
Raleigh c300002.087
b-Torrens ph-c100000.194
Trammell rf110011.000
a-Moore ph-rf201000.171

BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals37810837
Hernández cf512100.195
Devers 3b411012.335
Bogaerts ss310111.325
Story 2b411111.226
Cordero lf511400.231
Arroyo dh411101.190
Bradley Jr. rf402001.203
Dalbec 1b410000.160
Plawecki c311001.159
c-Vázquez ph101000.250

Seattle0000020011_490
Boston0110010005_8100

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-flied out for Trammell in the 8th. b-grounded out for Raleigh in the 10th. c-singled for Plawecki in the 10th.

1-ran for Ford in the 7th.

LOB_Seattle 6, Boston 5. 2B_France (8), Hernández (13), Bradley Jr. 2 (11). HR_Frazier (2), off Eovaldi; Suárez (8), off Robles; Arroyo (2), off Gilbert; Story (7), off Gilbert; Cordero (1), off Muñoz. RBIs_Frazier 3 (17), Suárez (21), Arroyo (5), Bogaerts (17), Story (29), Hernández (17), Cordero 4 (7). SF_Bogaerts.

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 2 (Crawford, Winker); Boston 4 (Cordero 2, Dalbec, Plawecki). RISP_Seattle 2 for 9; Boston 4 for 9.

Runners moved up_Crawford. GIDP_Crawford.

DP_Boston 1 (Story, Bogaerts, Dalbec).

SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gilbert7533241002.60
Festa100002154.85
Sewald110001182.57
Muñoz, L, 1-2, BS, 1-32-345410176.08
BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Eovaldi62-34221111014.10
Davis, H, 22-310001161.96
Robles, BS, 2-512-321100172.65
Diekman, W, 1-0121002202.35

Inherited runners-scored_Davis 1-0, Robles 1-0. IBB_off Gilbert (Devers), off Muñoz (Bogaerts).

Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Scott Barry; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Adam Hamari.

T_3:18. A_33,896 (37,755).

