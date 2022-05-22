SeattleBoston
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals38494Totals378108
Frazier 2b5133Hernández cf5121
France 1b5020Devers 3b4110
Crawford ss5000Bogaerts ss3101
Rodríguez cf4000Story 2b4111
Winker lf4010Cordero lf5114
Suárez 3b4111Arroyo dh4111
Ford dh3010Bradley Jr. rf4020
Haggerty pr-dh1100Dalbec 1b4100
Raleigh c3000Plawecki c3110
Torrens ph-c1000Vázquez ph1010
Trammell rf1100
Moore ph-rf2010

Seattle00000200114
Boston01100100058

DP_Seattle 0, Boston 1. LOB_Seattle 6, Boston 5. 2B_France (8), Hernández (13), Bradley Jr. 2 (11). HR_Frazier (2), Suárez (8), Arroyo (2), Story (7), Cordero (1). SF_Bogaerts (2).

IPHRERBBSO
Seattle
Gilbert753324
Festa100002
Sewald110001
Muñoz L,1-2 BS,1-32-345410
Boston
Eovaldi62-3422111
Davis H,22-310001
Robles BS,2-512-321100
Diekman W,1-0121002

Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Scott Barry; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Adam Hamari.

T_3:18. A_33,896 (37,755).

