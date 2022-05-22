|Seattle
|Boston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|38
|4
|9
|4
|Totals
|37
|8
|10
|8
|Frazier 2b
|5
|1
|3
|3
|Hernández cf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|France 1b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Devers 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Crawford ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|1
|0
|1
|Rodríguez cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Story 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Winker lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Cordero lf
|5
|1
|1
|4
|Suárez 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Arroyo dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Ford dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Bradley Jr. rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Haggerty pr-dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Dalbec 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Raleigh c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Plawecki c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Torrens ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Vázquez ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Trammell rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Moore ph-rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Seattle
|000
|002
|001
|—
|4
|Boston
|011
|001
|000
|—
|8
DP_Seattle 0, Boston 1. LOB_Seattle 6, Boston 5. 2B_France (8), Hernández (13), Bradley Jr. 2 (11). HR_Frazier (2), Suárez (8), Arroyo (2), Story (7), Cordero (1). SF_Bogaerts (2).
Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Scott Barry; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Adam Hamari.
T_3:18. A_33,896 (37,755).
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.