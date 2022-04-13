|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|9
|12
|9
|6
|8
|Hernández cf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.154
|Devers 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.346
|Story 2b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.231
|Martinez dh
|2
|2
|1
|0
|3
|0
|.273
|Dalbec 1b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Arroyo ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.154
|Verdugo lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.300
|Vázquez c
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.143
|Bradley Jr. rf
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|3
|.133
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|7
|11
|7
|3
|12
|Reyes rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.286
|Meadows lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.471
|Schoop 2b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.217
|Candelario 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.143
|Haase dh
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.133
|Castro ss
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.429
|Torkelson 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.176
|Barnhart c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.091
|a-Cabrera ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Garneau c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Baddoo cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.125
|Boston
|001
|600
|200_9
|12
|0
|Detroit
|100
|010
|230_7
|11
|1
a-struck out for Barnhart in the 8th.
E_Candelario (2). LOB_Boston 10, Detroit 8. 2B_Bradley Jr. 2 (2), Hernández (3), Devers (3), Dalbec (1), Verdugo (1), Candelario (2). HR_Hernández (1), off Ed.Rodriguez; Schoop (1), off Eovaldi; Baddoo (1), off Eovaldi; Torkelson (1), off Davis. RBIs_Hernández 2 (3), Verdugo (4), Bradley Jr. 3 (3), Devers (5), Story (1), Vázquez (1), Schoop (3), Baddoo (1), Torkelson 2 (2), Haase (2), Reyes (2), Meadows (1). SF_Verdugo, Vázquez. S_Arroyo.
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 6 (Vázquez 2, Hernández 3, Arroyo); Detroit 3 (Schoop 3). RISP_Boston 5 for 14; Detroit 3 for 7.
Runners moved up_Vázquez.
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eovaldi, W, 1-0
|5
|4
|2
|2
|1
|6
|101
|4.50
|M.Barnes
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|0.00
|Davis
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|24
|13.50
|Crawford
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|20
|11.57
|Diekman, H, 2
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|0.00
|Robles, S, 1-1
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|0.00
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ed.Rodriguez, L, 0-1
|3
|2-3
|5
|7
|2
|3
|5
|72
|5.87
|García
|2
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|41
|0.00
|Hutchison
|2
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|42
|4.50
|Soto
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.00
Inherited runners-scored_Crawford 2-0, Diekman 3-2, Robles 3-0, García 1-1. IBB_off Hutchison (Verdugo). HBP_Diekman (Meadows).
Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Jeff Nelson.
T_3:51. A_10,522 (41,083).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.