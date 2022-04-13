BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals37912968
Hernández cf522210.154
Devers 3b511100.346
Story 2b502102.231
Martinez dh221030.273
Dalbec 1b522001.211
Arroyo ss401000.154
Verdugo lf201120.300
Vázquez c410102.143
Bradley Jr. rf512303.133

DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals387117312
Reyes rf401112.286
Meadows lf402101.471
Schoop 2b511101.217
Candelario 3b411011.143
Haase dh511101.133
Castro ss422011.429
Torkelson 1b412200.176
Barnhart c300003.091
a-Cabrera ph100001.222
Garneau c000000.250
Baddoo cf411101.125

Boston001600200_9120
Detroit100010230_7111

a-struck out for Barnhart in the 8th.

E_Candelario (2). LOB_Boston 10, Detroit 8. 2B_Bradley Jr. 2 (2), Hernández (3), Devers (3), Dalbec (1), Verdugo (1), Candelario (2). HR_Hernández (1), off Ed.Rodriguez; Schoop (1), off Eovaldi; Baddoo (1), off Eovaldi; Torkelson (1), off Davis. RBIs_Hernández 2 (3), Verdugo (4), Bradley Jr. 3 (3), Devers (5), Story (1), Vázquez (1), Schoop (3), Baddoo (1), Torkelson 2 (2), Haase (2), Reyes (2), Meadows (1). SF_Verdugo, Vázquez. S_Arroyo.

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 6 (Vázquez 2, Hernández 3, Arroyo); Detroit 3 (Schoop 3). RISP_Boston 5 for 14; Detroit 3 for 7.

Runners moved up_Vázquez.

BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Eovaldi, W, 1-05422161014.50
M.Barnes100001140.00
Davis2-3322112413.50
Crawford1-3333112011.57
Diekman, H, 22-310002180.00
Robles, S, 1-111-300001170.00
DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ed.Rodriguez, L, 0-132-357235725.87
García21-320012410.00
Hutchison242220424.50
Soto110001143.00

Inherited runners-scored_Crawford 2-0, Diekman 3-2, Robles 3-0, García 1-1. IBB_off Hutchison (Verdugo). HBP_Diekman (Meadows).

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_3:51. A_10,522 (41,083).

