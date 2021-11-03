BOSTON (92)
Horford 3-9 4-4 12, Tatum 4-16 5-8 14, Williams III 6-8 0-0 12, Brown 10-17 5-7 28, Smart 3-8 0-2 8, Hernangomez 0-2 0-0 0, Nesmith 1-1 0-0 3, Williams 0-1 1-2 1, Fernando 0-0 0-0 0, Langford 1-2 0-0 3, Pritchard 0-1 0-0 0, Richardson 1-3 1-2 3, Schroder 4-11 0-0 8. Totals 33-79 16-25 92.
ORLANDO (79)
Carter Jr. 5-12 1-2 13, F.Wagner 4-10 0-0 9, Bamba 1-6 2-2 5, Anthony 4-18 3-3 13, Suggs 4-14 1-3 10, Brazdeikis 0-1 0-0 0, Okeke 1-4 4-4 6, M.Wagner 1-4 0-0 3, Ross 3-6 2-2 8, Hampton 4-8 3-4 12, Mulder 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-84 16-20 79.
|Boston
|26
|18
|31
|17
|—
|92
|Orlando
|28
|18
|10
|23
|—
|79
3-Point Goals_Boston 10-37 (Brown 3-8, Horford 2-5, Smart 2-6, Langford 1-2, Tatum 1-6, Hernangomez 0-2, Richardson 0-2, Schroder 0-4), Orlando 9-43 (Carter Jr. 2-5, Anthony 2-11, Bamba 1-3, Hampton 1-3, M.Wagner 1-3, Suggs 1-5, F.Wagner 1-7, Okeke 0-2, Ross 0-2). Fouled Out_Boston None, Orlando 1 (Bamba). Rebounds_Boston 50 (Horford 12), Orlando 46 (Carter Jr. 13). Assists_Boston 24 (Horford 7), Orlando 15 (Anthony, Carter Jr. 4). Total Fouls_Boston 20, Orlando 20. A_12,735 (18,846)