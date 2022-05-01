Red sox fifth. Xander Bogaerts doubles to deep center field. J.D. Martinez grounds out to shortstop, Jorge Mateo to Tyler Nevin. Xander Bogaerts to third. Franchy Cordero out on a sacrifice fly to deep right field to Anthony Santander. Xander Bogaerts scores. Kike Hernandez singles to left field. Jackie Bradley Jr. grounds out to first base, Tyler Nevin to Jordan Lyles.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Red sox 1, Orioles 0.
Orioles fifth. Rougned Odor singles to right field. Ramon Urias doubles to left field. Rougned Odor to third. Tyler Nevin singles to left center field. Ramon Urias scores. Rougned Odor scores. Anthony Bemboom strikes out swinging. Jorge Mateo singles to left field. Tyler Nevin to second. Cedric Mullins singles to shallow right field. Jorge Mateo to second. Tyler Nevin to third. Anthony Santander out on a sacrifice fly to deep left field to Jaylin Davis. Cedric Mullins to second. Jorge Mateo to third. Tyler Nevin scores. Ryan Mountcastle is intentionally walked. Austin Hays flies out to deep right field to Jackie Bradley Jr..
3 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Orioles 3, Red sox 1.
Orioles sixth. Rougned Odor homers to center field. Ramon Urias walks. Tyler Nevin hit by pitch. Ramon Urias to second. Anthony Bemboom walks. Tyler Nevin to second. Ramon Urias to third. Jorge Mateo doubles to deep right field. Anthony Bemboom to third. Tyler Nevin scores. Ramon Urias scores. Cedric Mullins pops out to shallow infield to Rafael Devers. Anthony Santander singles to left field. Jorge Mateo scores. Anthony Bemboom scores. Ryan Mountcastle singles to center field, advances to 2nd. Anthony Santander scores. Austin Hays called out on strikes. Rougned Odor grounds out to shallow center field, Trevor Story to Franchy Cordero.
6 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Orioles 9, Red sox 1.
Red sox ninth. Jaylin Davis strikes out swinging. Trevor Story walks. Rafael Devers singles to right field. Trevor Story to second. Xander Bogaerts hit by pitch. Rafael Devers to second. Trevor Story to third. J.D. Martinez homers to center field. Xander Bogaerts scores. Rafael Devers scores. Trevor Story scores. Franchy Cordero grounds out to second base, Jorge Mateo to Tyler Nevin. Kike Hernandez flies out to shallow center field to Rougned Odor.
4 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Orioles 9, Red sox 5.
