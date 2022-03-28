AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Tatum7136.2664-1474.450219-616376-437.860192327.1
Brown6033.7517-1103.469149-426219-289.758140223.4
Schroder4929.2257-584.44067-192123-145.84870414.4
Smart6432.5265-632.419101-306131-164.79976211.9
White1926.666-168.39320-8143-49.87819510.3
Horford6429.0240-531.45281-25177-92.83763810.0
R.Williams6129.6271-368.7360-165-90.72260710.0
Richardson4424.7152-343.44362-15661-71.8594279.7
G.Williams7023.9184-382.48299-23573-80.9135407.7
Pritchard6413.6137-320.42885-20517-171.0003765.9
Theis1413.929-48.6045-1511-17.647745.3
Langford4416.579-184.42929-8320-34.5882074.7
Parker129.318-38.4748-169-91.000534.4
Freedom3511.751-97.5262-524-28.8571283.7
Nesmith4710.559-158.37323-9718-23.7831593.4
Jackson12.00-1.0000-02-21.00022.0
Johnson12.01-11.0000-00-0.00022.0
Hauser214.613-31.41913-300-0.000391.9
Thomas104.86-15.4001-82-4.500151.5
Stauskas62.52-6.3332-61-2.50071.2
Hernangomez185.35-27.1853-186-9.667191.1
Fernando202.97-14.5001-14-5.800191.0
Fitts52.21-4.2501-40-0.00030.6
Kornet73.72-7.2860-20-0.00040.6
Martin32.00-3.0000-10-0.00000.0
Miles12.00-0.0000-00-0.00000.0
TEAM75242.73026-6539.463971-27551282-1567.8188305110.7
OPPONENTS75242.72850-6594.432885-26221205-1535.7857790103.9
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Tatum804935738.13044.316406720346
Brown493153646.11943.214306116216
Schroder281361643.32084.21160411045
Smart382082463.83745.8144011113516
White1051613.2663.5450142114
Horford963854817.52123.31190446287
R.Williams2383505889.61212.013705663134
Richardson26991252.8661.5820343923
G.Williams581852433.5721.01670345049
Pritchard24861101.71221.953019375
Theis1245574.112.93607912
Langford30741042.419.4460211616
Parker523282.36.5130481
Freedom61991604.68.242052014
Nesmith1467811.719.457015264
Jackson000.00.000000
Johnson000.00.000000
Hauser21315.74.270121
Thomas257.78.860041
Stauskas000.01.200010
Hernangomez916251.43.270462
Fernando7815.84.260053
Fitts033.60.000000
Kornet134.62.310200
Martin112.70.000000
Miles000.00.010000
TEAM7912665345646.1182524.3139205401015449
OPPONENTS7832513329643.9161121.5144015551039339

