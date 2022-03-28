|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Tatum
|71
|36.2
|664-1474
|.450
|219-616
|376-437
|.860
|1923
|27.1
|Brown
|60
|33.7
|517-1103
|.469
|149-426
|219-289
|.758
|1402
|23.4
|Schroder
|49
|29.2
|257-584
|.440
|67-192
|123-145
|.848
|704
|14.4
|Smart
|64
|32.5
|265-632
|.419
|101-306
|131-164
|.799
|762
|11.9
|White
|19
|26.6
|66-168
|.393
|20-81
|43-49
|.878
|195
|10.3
|Horford
|64
|29.0
|240-531
|.452
|81-251
|77-92
|.837
|638
|10.0
|R.Williams
|61
|29.6
|271-368
|.736
|0-1
|65-90
|.722
|607
|10.0
|Richardson
|44
|24.7
|152-343
|.443
|62-156
|61-71
|.859
|427
|9.7
|G.Williams
|70
|23.9
|184-382
|.482
|99-235
|73-80
|.913
|540
|7.7
|Pritchard
|64
|13.6
|137-320
|.428
|85-205
|17-17
|1.000
|376
|5.9
|Theis
|14
|13.9
|29-48
|.604
|5-15
|11-17
|.647
|74
|5.3
|Langford
|44
|16.5
|79-184
|.429
|29-83
|20-34
|.588
|207
|4.7
|Parker
|12
|9.3
|18-38
|.474
|8-16
|9-9
|1.000
|53
|4.4
|Freedom
|35
|11.7
|51-97
|.526
|2-5
|24-28
|.857
|128
|3.7
|Nesmith
|47
|10.5
|59-158
|.373
|23-97
|18-23
|.783
|159
|3.4
|Jackson
|1
|2.0
|0-1
|.000
|0-0
|2-2
|1.000
|2
|2.0
|Johnson
|1
|2.0
|1-1
|1.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|2
|2.0
|Hauser
|21
|4.6
|13-31
|.419
|13-30
|0-0
|.000
|39
|1.9
|Thomas
|10
|4.8
|6-15
|.400
|1-8
|2-4
|.500
|15
|1.5
|Stauskas
|6
|2.5
|2-6
|.333
|2-6
|1-2
|.500
|7
|1.2
|Hernangomez
|18
|5.3
|5-27
|.185
|3-18
|6-9
|.667
|19
|1.1
|Fernando
|20
|2.9
|7-14
|.500
|1-1
|4-5
|.800
|19
|1.0
|Fitts
|5
|2.2
|1-4
|.250
|1-4
|0-0
|.000
|3
|0.6
|Kornet
|7
|3.7
|2-7
|.286
|0-2
|0-0
|.000
|4
|0.6
|Martin
|3
|2.0
|0-3
|.000
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Miles
|1
|2.0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|75
|242.7
|3026-6539
|.463
|971-2755
|1282-1567
|.818
|8305
|110.7
|OPPONENTS
|75
|242.7
|2850-6594
|.432
|885-2622
|1205-1535
|.785
|7790
|103.9
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Tatum
|80
|493
|573
|8.1
|304
|4.3
|164
|0
|67
|203
|46
|Brown
|49
|315
|364
|6.1
|194
|3.2
|143
|0
|61
|162
|16
|Schroder
|28
|136
|164
|3.3
|208
|4.2
|116
|0
|41
|104
|5
|Smart
|38
|208
|246
|3.8
|374
|5.8
|144
|0
|111
|135
|16
|White
|10
|51
|61
|3.2
|66
|3.5
|45
|0
|14
|21
|14
|Horford
|96
|385
|481
|7.5
|212
|3.3
|119
|0
|44
|62
|87
|R.Williams
|238
|350
|588
|9.6
|121
|2.0
|137
|0
|56
|63
|134
|Richardson
|26
|99
|125
|2.8
|66
|1.5
|82
|0
|34
|39
|23
|G.Williams
|58
|185
|243
|3.5
|72
|1.0
|167
|0
|34
|50
|49
|Pritchard
|24
|86
|110
|1.7
|122
|1.9
|53
|0
|19
|37
|5
|Theis
|12
|45
|57
|4.1
|12
|.9
|36
|0
|7
|9
|12
|Langford
|30
|74
|104
|2.4
|19
|.4
|46
|0
|21
|16
|16
|Parker
|5
|23
|28
|2.3
|6
|.5
|13
|0
|4
|8
|1
|Freedom
|61
|99
|160
|4.6
|8
|.2
|42
|0
|5
|20
|14
|Nesmith
|14
|67
|81
|1.7
|19
|.4
|57
|0
|15
|26
|4
|Jackson
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Johnson
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hauser
|2
|13
|15
|.7
|4
|.2
|7
|0
|1
|2
|1
|Thomas
|2
|5
|7
|.7
|8
|.8
|6
|0
|0
|4
|1
|Stauskas
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|1
|.2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Hernangomez
|9
|16
|25
|1.4
|3
|.2
|7
|0
|4
|6
|2
|Fernando
|7
|8
|15
|.8
|4
|.2
|6
|0
|0
|5
|3
|Fitts
|0
|3
|3
|.6
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kornet
|1
|3
|4
|.6
|2
|.3
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Martin
|1
|1
|2
|.7
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Miles
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|791
|2665
|3456
|46.1
|1825
|24.3
|1392
|0
|540
|1015
|449
|OPPONENTS
|783
|2513
|3296
|43.9
|1611
|21.5
|1440
|1
|555
|1039
|339
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.