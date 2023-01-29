AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Tatum4837.5485-1044.465157-448366-421.869149331.1
Brown4536.0454-925.491111-338195-248.786121427.0
Brogdon4325.0215-452.47685-190109-124.87962414.5
Smart4132.4164-389.42273-21956-73.76745711.1
White5126.4177-401.44180-21491-106.85852510.3
Horford4030.9142-300.47381-19210-14.7143759.4
G.Williams5027.8152-316.48177-18367-79.8484489.0
R.Williams1723.161-80.7630-012-18.6671347.9
Hauser4914.695-219.43472-18410-15.6672725.6
Pritchard3512.565-162.40132-978-12.6671704.9
Griffin2013.430-61.4929-2715-21.714844.2
Kornet4411.770-103.6803-920-24.8331633.7
Vonleh237.411-24.4581-42-21.000251.1
Kabengele27.01-2.5000-10-0.00021.0
Jackson214.76-25.2405-191-2.500180.9
Davison52.41-5.2000-20-0.00020.4
TEAM51243.42129-4508.472786-2127962-1159.8306006117.8
OPPONENTS51243.42156-4614.467594-1672821-1052.7805727112.3
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Tatum533664198.72124.410505113836
Brown572663237.21453.212305014022
Brogdon331531864.31603.7640266612
Smart301101403.42947.21091539717
White291271563.11753.41150385248
Horford471972446.11072.7771222340
G.Williams561802364.7831.71292325620
R.Williams53841378.1281.626091621
Hauser20961162.434.7560141511
Pritchard1937561.6371.125012261
Griffin1650663.3221.1350663
Kornet58741323.029.757081634
Vonleh1830482.17.33502118
Kabengele3252.50.030010
Jackson21214.78.470424
Davison022.41.200110
TEAM4941786228044.7134226.39665328666277
OPPONENTS4951744223943.9115722.710011330626194

