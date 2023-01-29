|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Tatum
|48
|37.5
|485-1044
|.465
|157-448
|366-421
|.869
|1493
|31.1
|Brown
|45
|36.0
|454-925
|.491
|111-338
|195-248
|.786
|1214
|27.0
|Brogdon
|43
|25.0
|215-452
|.476
|85-190
|109-124
|.879
|624
|14.5
|Smart
|41
|32.4
|164-389
|.422
|73-219
|56-73
|.767
|457
|11.1
|White
|51
|26.4
|177-401
|.441
|80-214
|91-106
|.858
|525
|10.3
|Horford
|40
|30.9
|142-300
|.473
|81-192
|10-14
|.714
|375
|9.4
|G.Williams
|50
|27.8
|152-316
|.481
|77-183
|67-79
|.848
|448
|9.0
|R.Williams
|17
|23.1
|61-80
|.763
|0-0
|12-18
|.667
|134
|7.9
|Hauser
|49
|14.6
|95-219
|.434
|72-184
|10-15
|.667
|272
|5.6
|Pritchard
|35
|12.5
|65-162
|.401
|32-97
|8-12
|.667
|170
|4.9
|Griffin
|20
|13.4
|30-61
|.492
|9-27
|15-21
|.714
|84
|4.2
|Kornet
|44
|11.7
|70-103
|.680
|3-9
|20-24
|.833
|163
|3.7
|Vonleh
|23
|7.4
|11-24
|.458
|1-4
|2-2
|1.000
|25
|1.1
|Kabengele
|2
|7.0
|1-2
|.500
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|2
|1.0
|Jackson
|21
|4.7
|6-25
|.240
|5-19
|1-2
|.500
|18
|0.9
|Davison
|5
|2.4
|1-5
|.200
|0-2
|0-0
|.000
|2
|0.4
|TEAM
|51
|243.4
|2129-4508
|.472
|786-2127
|962-1159
|.830
|6006
|117.8
|OPPONENTS
|51
|243.4
|2156-4614
|.467
|594-1672
|821-1052
|.780
|5727
|112.3
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Tatum
|53
|366
|419
|8.7
|212
|4.4
|105
|0
|51
|138
|36
|Brown
|57
|266
|323
|7.2
|145
|3.2
|123
|0
|50
|140
|22
|Brogdon
|33
|153
|186
|4.3
|160
|3.7
|64
|0
|26
|66
|12
|Smart
|30
|110
|140
|3.4
|294
|7.2
|109
|1
|53
|97
|17
|White
|29
|127
|156
|3.1
|175
|3.4
|115
|0
|38
|52
|48
|Horford
|47
|197
|244
|6.1
|107
|2.7
|77
|1
|22
|23
|40
|G.Williams
|56
|180
|236
|4.7
|83
|1.7
|129
|2
|32
|56
|20
|R.Williams
|53
|84
|137
|8.1
|28
|1.6
|26
|0
|9
|16
|21
|Hauser
|20
|96
|116
|2.4
|34
|.7
|56
|0
|14
|15
|11
|Pritchard
|19
|37
|56
|1.6
|37
|1.1
|25
|0
|12
|26
|1
|Griffin
|16
|50
|66
|3.3
|22
|1.1
|35
|0
|6
|6
|3
|Kornet
|58
|74
|132
|3.0
|29
|.7
|57
|0
|8
|16
|34
|Vonleh
|18
|30
|48
|2.1
|7
|.3
|35
|0
|2
|11
|8
|Kabengele
|3
|2
|5
|2.5
|0
|.0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Jackson
|2
|12
|14
|.7
|8
|.4
|7
|0
|4
|2
|4
|Davison
|0
|2
|2
|.4
|1
|.2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|TEAM
|494
|1786
|2280
|44.7
|1342
|26.3
|966
|5
|328
|666
|277
|OPPONENTS
|495
|1744
|2239
|43.9
|1157
|22.7
|1001
|1
|330
|626
|194
