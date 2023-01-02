|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Tatum
|35
|36.9
|354-749
|.473
|113-323
|259-303
|.855
|1080
|30.9
|Brown
|35
|35.7
|356-719
|.495
|89-265
|148-184
|.804
|949
|27.1
|Brogdon
|31
|23.4
|140-297
|.471
|52-123
|71-82
|.866
|403
|13.0
|Smart
|33
|33.2
|134-317
|.423
|59-175
|44-57
|.772
|371
|11.2
|White
|37
|26.3
|126-279
|.452
|56-149
|64-75
|.853
|372
|10.1
|Horford
|28
|30.8
|103-210
|.490
|60-135
|5-8
|.625
|271
|9.7
|G.Williams
|36
|27.8
|111-215
|.516
|58-132
|45-53
|.849
|325
|9.0
|R.Williams
|7
|18.9
|25-30
|.833
|0-0
|8-10
|.800
|58
|8.3
|Hauser
|37
|15.5
|79-175
|.451
|62-151
|7-11
|.636
|227
|6.1
|Griffin
|15
|15.3
|29-58
|.500
|8-24
|15-21
|.714
|81
|5.4
|Pritchard
|23
|9.9
|34-86
|.395
|17-51
|8-12
|.667
|93
|4.0
|Kornet
|31
|12.1
|52-77
|.675
|2-6
|15-18
|.833
|121
|3.9
|Kabengele
|1
|8.0
|1-2
|.500
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|2
|2.0
|Vonleh
|22
|7.5
|11-24
|.458
|1-4
|2-2
|1.000
|25
|1.1
|Davison
|3
|2.7
|1-4
|.250
|0-2
|0-0
|.000
|2
|0.7
|Jackson
|15
|4.5
|3-15
|.200
|3-12
|0-0
|.000
|9
|0.6
|TEAM
|37
|242.7
|1559-3257
|.479
|580-1553
|691-836
|.827
|4389
|118.6
|OPPONENTS
|37
|242.7
|1557-3326
|.468
|430-1207
|613-780
|.786
|4157
|112.4
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Tatum
|38
|246
|284
|8.1
|143
|4.1
|74
|0
|41
|95
|30
|Brown
|42
|212
|254
|7.3
|118
|3.4
|96
|0
|41
|107
|15
|Brogdon
|23
|101
|124
|4.0
|118
|3.8
|44
|0
|17
|55
|8
|Smart
|22
|88
|110
|3.3
|243
|7.4
|92
|0
|45
|73
|12
|White
|22
|90
|112
|3.0
|116
|3.1
|86
|0
|30
|36
|31
|Horford
|29
|147
|176
|6.3
|72
|2.6
|50
|1
|12
|17
|31
|G.Williams
|39
|131
|170
|4.7
|59
|1.6
|92
|2
|28
|33
|12
|R.Williams
|23
|28
|51
|7.3
|8
|1.1
|13
|0
|3
|8
|7
|Hauser
|15
|77
|92
|2.5
|27
|.7
|45
|0
|10
|11
|8
|Griffin
|15
|44
|59
|3.9
|18
|1.2
|31
|0
|4
|6
|1
|Pritchard
|11
|17
|28
|1.2
|25
|1.1
|8
|0
|6
|16
|1
|Kornet
|42
|60
|102
|3.3
|22
|.7
|43
|0
|6
|12
|24
|Kabengele
|3
|1
|4
|4.0
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vonleh
|17
|30
|47
|2.1
|6
|.3
|34
|0
|2
|11
|8
|Davison
|0
|1
|1
|.3
|1
|.3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Jackson
|0
|7
|7
|.5
|6
|.4
|4
|0
|3
|2
|2
|TEAM
|341
|1280
|1621
|43.8
|982
|26.5
|713
|4
|249
|483
|190
|OPPONENTS
|369
|1267
|1636
|44.2
|830
|22.4
|744
|1
|234
|478
|141
