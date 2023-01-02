AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Tatum3536.9354-749.473113-323259-303.855108030.9
Brown3535.7356-719.49589-265148-184.80494927.1
Brogdon3123.4140-297.47152-12371-82.86640313.0
Smart3333.2134-317.42359-17544-57.77237111.2
White3726.3126-279.45256-14964-75.85337210.1
Horford2830.8103-210.49060-1355-8.6252719.7
G.Williams3627.8111-215.51658-13245-53.8493259.0
R.Williams718.925-30.8330-08-10.800588.3
Hauser3715.579-175.45162-1517-11.6362276.1
Griffin1515.329-58.5008-2415-21.714815.4
Pritchard239.934-86.39517-518-12.667934.0
Kornet3112.152-77.6752-615-18.8331213.9
Kabengele18.01-2.5000-10-0.00022.0
Vonleh227.511-24.4581-42-21.000251.1
Davison32.71-4.2500-20-0.00020.7
Jackson154.53-15.2003-120-0.00090.6
TEAM37242.71559-3257.479580-1553691-836.8274389118.6
OPPONENTS37242.71557-3326.468430-1207613-780.7864157112.4
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Tatum382462848.11434.1740419530
Brown422122547.31183.49604110715
Brogdon231011244.01183.844017558
Smart22881103.32437.4920457312
White22901123.01163.1860303631
Horford291471766.3722.6501121731
G.Williams391311704.7591.6922283312
R.Williams2328517.381.1130387
Hauser1577922.527.745010118
Griffin1544593.9181.2310461
Pritchard1117281.2251.1806161
Kornet42601023.322.743061224
Kabengele3144.00.010000
Vonleh1730472.16.33402118
Davison011.31.300110
Jackson077.56.440322
TEAM3411280162143.898226.57134249483190
OPPONENTS3691267163644.283022.47441234478141

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you