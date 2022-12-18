AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Tatum2937.0288-613.47096-268204-237.86187630.2
Brown2835.7276-552.50068-197123-152.80974326.5
Brogdon2523.6123-249.49446-10056-64.87534813.9
Smart2733.3113-261.43349-14639-51.76531411.6
Horford2130.981-151.53643-925-8.62521010.0
White3025.4100-223.44850-12448-56.8572989.9
G.Williams2928.694-173.54348-10631-37.8382679.2
R.Williams118.04-41.0000-01-2.50099.0
Hauser3016.167-144.46554-1277-9.7781956.5
Griffin1415.928-55.5098-2315-21.714795.6
Pritchard1711.531-77.40316-457-10.700855.0
Kornet2513.848-68.7062-615-18.8331134.5
Kabengele18.01-2.5000-10-0.00022.0
Vonleh198.411-24.4581-42-21.000251.3
Davison32.71-4.2500-20-0.00020.7
Jackson125.22-13.1542-110-0.00060.5
TEAM30243.31268-2613.485483-1252553-667.8293572119.1
OPPONENTS30243.31266-2704.468331-957520-664.7833383112.8
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Tatum342042388.21184.1630328027
Brown281742027.21003.6770318712
Brogdon21791004.0953.838013477
Smart1371843.11967.3820346311
Horford201111316.2562.742191623
White1667832.8913.0720252623
G.Williams271051324.6471.6752232310
R.Williams2355.011.030111
Hauser1162732.420.7400787
Griffin1544594.2181.3300361
Pritchard1015251.5201.2706141
Kornet3355883.520.840051123
Kabengele3144.00.010000
Vonleh1729462.46.33402118
Davison011.31.300110
Jackson077.64.330212
TEAM2501028127842.679326.46074194395156
OPPONENTS3101024133444.565521.86171190381116

