|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Tatum
|29
|37.0
|288-613
|.470
|96-268
|204-237
|.861
|876
|30.2
|Brown
|28
|35.7
|276-552
|.500
|68-197
|123-152
|.809
|743
|26.5
|Brogdon
|25
|23.6
|123-249
|.494
|46-100
|56-64
|.875
|348
|13.9
|Smart
|27
|33.3
|113-261
|.433
|49-146
|39-51
|.765
|314
|11.6
|Horford
|21
|30.9
|81-151
|.536
|43-92
|5-8
|.625
|210
|10.0
|White
|30
|25.4
|100-223
|.448
|50-124
|48-56
|.857
|298
|9.9
|G.Williams
|29
|28.6
|94-173
|.543
|48-106
|31-37
|.838
|267
|9.2
|R.Williams
|1
|18.0
|4-4
|1.000
|0-0
|1-2
|.500
|9
|9.0
|Hauser
|30
|16.1
|67-144
|.465
|54-127
|7-9
|.778
|195
|6.5
|Griffin
|14
|15.9
|28-55
|.509
|8-23
|15-21
|.714
|79
|5.6
|Pritchard
|17
|11.5
|31-77
|.403
|16-45
|7-10
|.700
|85
|5.0
|Kornet
|25
|13.8
|48-68
|.706
|2-6
|15-18
|.833
|113
|4.5
|Kabengele
|1
|8.0
|1-2
|.500
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|2
|2.0
|Vonleh
|19
|8.4
|11-24
|.458
|1-4
|2-2
|1.000
|25
|1.3
|Davison
|3
|2.7
|1-4
|.250
|0-2
|0-0
|.000
|2
|0.7
|Jackson
|12
|5.2
|2-13
|.154
|2-11
|0-0
|.000
|6
|0.5
|TEAM
|30
|243.3
|1268-2613
|.485
|483-1252
|553-667
|.829
|3572
|119.1
|OPPONENTS
|30
|243.3
|1266-2704
|.468
|331-957
|520-664
|.783
|3383
|112.8
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Tatum
|34
|204
|238
|8.2
|118
|4.1
|63
|0
|32
|80
|27
|Brown
|28
|174
|202
|7.2
|100
|3.6
|77
|0
|31
|87
|12
|Brogdon
|21
|79
|100
|4.0
|95
|3.8
|38
|0
|13
|47
|7
|Smart
|13
|71
|84
|3.1
|196
|7.3
|82
|0
|34
|63
|11
|Horford
|20
|111
|131
|6.2
|56
|2.7
|42
|1
|9
|16
|23
|White
|16
|67
|83
|2.8
|91
|3.0
|72
|0
|25
|26
|23
|G.Williams
|27
|105
|132
|4.6
|47
|1.6
|75
|2
|23
|23
|10
|R.Williams
|2
|3
|5
|5.0
|1
|1.0
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Hauser
|11
|62
|73
|2.4
|20
|.7
|40
|0
|7
|8
|7
|Griffin
|15
|44
|59
|4.2
|18
|1.3
|30
|0
|3
|6
|1
|Pritchard
|10
|15
|25
|1.5
|20
|1.2
|7
|0
|6
|14
|1
|Kornet
|33
|55
|88
|3.5
|20
|.8
|40
|0
|5
|11
|23
|Kabengele
|3
|1
|4
|4.0
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vonleh
|17
|29
|46
|2.4
|6
|.3
|34
|0
|2
|11
|8
|Davison
|0
|1
|1
|.3
|1
|.3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Jackson
|0
|7
|7
|.6
|4
|.3
|3
|0
|2
|1
|2
|TEAM
|250
|1028
|1278
|42.6
|793
|26.4
|607
|4
|194
|395
|156
|OPPONENTS
|310
|1024
|1334
|44.5
|655
|21.8
|617
|1
|190
|381
|116
