AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Tatum1936.9186-390.47762-176146-168.86958030.5
Brown1835.5174-346.50341-11871-87.81646025.6
Brogdon1522.770-151.46424-5636-42.85720013.3
Horford1631.668-125.54435-735-8.62517611.0
Smart1732.665-158.41126-8428-33.84818410.8
White1926.269-146.47334-7827-31.87119910.5
Williams1828.358-107.54230-6722-26.8461689.3
Hauser1916.748-95.50540-844-6.6671407.4
Pritchard1110.922-47.46811-255-8.625605.5
Kornet1412.722-32.6882-49-10.900553.9
Griffin711.18-19.4213-85-6.833243.4
Vonleh1310.110-19.5261-22-21.000231.8
Jackson65.02-8.2502-70-0.00061.0
Davison32.71-4.2500-20-0.00020.7
TEAM19242.6803-1647.488311-784360-427.8432277119.8
OPPONENTS19242.6798-1717.465217-613332-419.7922145112.9
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Tatum181321507.9884.6390154723
Brown151041196.6623.451020586
Brogdon1442563.7553.72109264
Horford20841046.5422.632071314
Smart547523.11217.156018336
White951603.2593.1500151415
Williams1369824.6311.749110149
Hauser738452.412.6300434
Pritchard811191.7121.1505100
Kornet1635513.6141.02202715
Griffin614202.96.9110240
Vonleh1620362.84.32702106
Jackson033.51.220001
Davison011.31.300110
TEAM14765179842.050826.73952110240103
OPPONENTS19065584544.541922.1393011223173

