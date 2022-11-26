|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Tatum
|19
|36.9
|186-390
|.477
|62-176
|146-168
|.869
|580
|30.5
|Brown
|18
|35.5
|174-346
|.503
|41-118
|71-87
|.816
|460
|25.6
|Brogdon
|15
|22.7
|70-151
|.464
|24-56
|36-42
|.857
|200
|13.3
|Horford
|16
|31.6
|68-125
|.544
|35-73
|5-8
|.625
|176
|11.0
|Smart
|17
|32.6
|65-158
|.411
|26-84
|28-33
|.848
|184
|10.8
|White
|19
|26.2
|69-146
|.473
|34-78
|27-31
|.871
|199
|10.5
|Williams
|18
|28.3
|58-107
|.542
|30-67
|22-26
|.846
|168
|9.3
|Hauser
|19
|16.7
|48-95
|.505
|40-84
|4-6
|.667
|140
|7.4
|Pritchard
|11
|10.9
|22-47
|.468
|11-25
|5-8
|.625
|60
|5.5
|Kornet
|14
|12.7
|22-32
|.688
|2-4
|9-10
|.900
|55
|3.9
|Griffin
|7
|11.1
|8-19
|.421
|3-8
|5-6
|.833
|24
|3.4
|Vonleh
|13
|10.1
|10-19
|.526
|1-2
|2-2
|1.000
|23
|1.8
|Jackson
|6
|5.0
|2-8
|.250
|2-7
|0-0
|.000
|6
|1.0
|Davison
|3
|2.7
|1-4
|.250
|0-2
|0-0
|.000
|2
|0.7
|TEAM
|19
|242.6
|803-1647
|.488
|311-784
|360-427
|.843
|2277
|119.8
|OPPONENTS
|19
|242.6
|798-1717
|.465
|217-613
|332-419
|.792
|2145
|112.9
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Tatum
|18
|132
|150
|7.9
|88
|4.6
|39
|0
|15
|47
|23
|Brown
|15
|104
|119
|6.6
|62
|3.4
|51
|0
|20
|58
|6
|Brogdon
|14
|42
|56
|3.7
|55
|3.7
|21
|0
|9
|26
|4
|Horford
|20
|84
|104
|6.5
|42
|2.6
|32
|0
|7
|13
|14
|Smart
|5
|47
|52
|3.1
|121
|7.1
|56
|0
|18
|33
|6
|White
|9
|51
|60
|3.2
|59
|3.1
|50
|0
|15
|14
|15
|Williams
|13
|69
|82
|4.6
|31
|1.7
|49
|1
|10
|14
|9
|Hauser
|7
|38
|45
|2.4
|12
|.6
|30
|0
|4
|3
|4
|Pritchard
|8
|11
|19
|1.7
|12
|1.1
|5
|0
|5
|10
|0
|Kornet
|16
|35
|51
|3.6
|14
|1.0
|22
|0
|2
|7
|15
|Griffin
|6
|14
|20
|2.9
|6
|.9
|11
|0
|2
|4
|0
|Vonleh
|16
|20
|36
|2.8
|4
|.3
|27
|0
|2
|10
|6
|Jackson
|0
|3
|3
|.5
|1
|.2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Davison
|0
|1
|1
|.3
|1
|.3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|TEAM
|147
|651
|798
|42.0
|508
|26.7
|395
|2
|110
|240
|103
|OPPONENTS
|190
|655
|845
|44.5
|419
|22.1
|393
|0
|112
|231
|73
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.