|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Tatum
|70
|36.2
|652-1453
|.449
|214-605
|371-432
|.859
|1889
|27.0
|Brown
|59
|33.7
|505-1083
|.466
|146-421
|215-285
|.754
|1371
|23.2
|Schroder
|49
|29.2
|257-584
|.440
|67-192
|123-145
|.848
|704
|14.4
|Smart
|63
|32.6
|262-623
|.421
|100-300
|131-164
|.799
|755
|12.0
|Horford
|64
|29.0
|240-531
|.452
|81-251
|77-92
|.837
|638
|10.0
|White
|18
|26.4
|62-162
|.383
|18-77
|38-44
|.864
|180
|10.0
|R.Williams
|60
|29.7
|265-361
|.734
|0-1
|64-89
|.719
|594
|9.9
|Richardson
|44
|24.7
|152-343
|.443
|62-156
|61-71
|.859
|427
|9.7
|G.Williams
|69
|23.8
|182-377
|.483
|98-232
|71-78
|.910
|533
|7.7
|Pritchard
|63
|13.4
|133-313
|.425
|82-200
|17-17
|1.000
|365
|5.8
|Theis
|13
|13.6
|27-43
|.628
|5-14
|11-17
|.647
|70
|5.4
|Langford
|44
|16.5
|79-184
|.429
|29-83
|20-34
|.588
|207
|4.7
|Parker
|12
|9.3
|18-38
|.474
|8-16
|9-9
|1.000
|53
|4.4
|Freedom
|35
|11.7
|51-97
|.526
|2-5
|24-28
|.857
|128
|3.7
|Nesmith
|46
|10.4
|57-154
|.370
|23-95
|16-19
|.842
|153
|3.3
|Jackson
|1
|2.0
|0-1
|.000
|0-0
|2-2
|1.000
|2
|2.0
|Johnson
|1
|2.0
|1-1
|1.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|2
|2.0
|Hauser
|20
|4.7
|11-29
|.379
|11-28
|0-0
|.000
|33
|1.7
|Thomas
|10
|4.8
|6-15
|.400
|1-8
|2-4
|.500
|15
|1.5
|Stauskas
|6
|2.5
|2-6
|.333
|2-6
|1-2
|.500
|7
|1.2
|Hernangomez
|18
|5.3
|5-27
|.185
|3-18
|6-9
|.667
|19
|1.1
|Fernando
|20
|2.9
|7-14
|.500
|1-1
|4-5
|.800
|19
|1.0
|Kornet
|6
|3.7
|2-6
|.333
|0-2
|0-0
|.000
|4
|0.7
|Fitts
|5
|2.2
|1-4
|.250
|1-4
|0-0
|.000
|3
|0.6
|Martin
|3
|2.0
|0-3
|.000
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Miles
|1
|2.0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|74
|242.7
|2977-6452
|.461
|954-2716
|1263-1546
|.817
|8171
|110.4
|OPPONENTS
|74
|242.7
|2805-6510
|.431
|871-2590
|1197-1523
|.786
|7678
|103.8
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Tatum
|80
|488
|568
|8.1
|298
|4.3
|163
|0
|66
|200
|45
|Brown
|48
|306
|354
|6.0
|192
|3.3
|143
|0
|61
|161
|16
|Schroder
|28
|136
|164
|3.3
|208
|4.2
|116
|0
|41
|104
|5
|Smart
|38
|205
|243
|3.9
|367
|5.8
|141
|0
|109
|131
|16
|Horford
|96
|385
|481
|7.5
|212
|3.3
|119
|0
|44
|62
|87
|White
|10
|49
|59
|3.3
|60
|3.3
|43
|0
|13
|17
|14
|R.Williams
|232
|346
|578
|9.6
|121
|2.0
|135
|0
|55
|63
|133
|Richardson
|26
|99
|125
|2.8
|66
|1.5
|82
|0
|34
|39
|23
|G.Williams
|58
|182
|240
|3.5
|72
|1.0
|163
|0
|34
|50
|48
|Pritchard
|23
|85
|108
|1.7
|117
|1.9
|53
|0
|19
|37
|4
|Theis
|10
|41
|51
|3.9
|12
|.9
|31
|0
|6
|8
|11
|Langford
|30
|74
|104
|2.4
|19
|.4
|46
|0
|21
|16
|16
|Parker
|5
|23
|28
|2.3
|6
|.5
|13
|0
|4
|8
|1
|Freedom
|61
|99
|160
|4.6
|8
|.2
|42
|0
|5
|20
|14
|Nesmith
|14
|63
|77
|1.7
|18
|.4
|54
|0
|14
|26
|4
|Jackson
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Johnson
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hauser
|2
|13
|15
|.8
|4
|.2
|7
|0
|1
|2
|1
|Thomas
|2
|5
|7
|.7
|8
|.8
|6
|0
|0
|4
|1
|Stauskas
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|1
|.2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Hernangomez
|9
|16
|25
|1.4
|3
|.2
|7
|0
|4
|6
|2
|Fernando
|7
|8
|15
|.8
|4
|.2
|6
|0
|0
|5
|3
|Kornet
|1
|3
|4
|.7
|2
|.3
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Fitts
|0
|3
|3
|.6
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Martin
|1
|1
|2
|.7
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Miles
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|781
|2630
|3411
|46.1
|1798
|24.3
|1372
|0
|533
|1002
|444
|OPPONENTS
|779
|2487
|3266
|44.1
|1585
|21.4
|1419
|1
|548
|1025
|336
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.