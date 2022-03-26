AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Tatum7036.2652-1453.449214-605371-432.859188927.0
Brown5933.7505-1083.466146-421215-285.754137123.2
Schroder4929.2257-584.44067-192123-145.84870414.4
Smart6332.6262-623.421100-300131-164.79975512.0
Horford6429.0240-531.45281-25177-92.83763810.0
White1826.462-162.38318-7738-44.86418010.0
R.Williams6029.7265-361.7340-164-89.7195949.9
Richardson4424.7152-343.44362-15661-71.8594279.7
G.Williams6923.8182-377.48398-23271-78.9105337.7
Pritchard6313.4133-313.42582-20017-171.0003655.8
Theis1313.627-43.6285-1411-17.647705.4
Langford4416.579-184.42929-8320-34.5882074.7
Parker129.318-38.4748-169-91.000534.4
Freedom3511.751-97.5262-524-28.8571283.7
Nesmith4610.457-154.37023-9516-19.8421533.3
Jackson12.00-1.0000-02-21.00022.0
Johnson12.01-11.0000-00-0.00022.0
Hauser204.711-29.37911-280-0.000331.7
Thomas104.86-15.4001-82-4.500151.5
Stauskas62.52-6.3332-61-2.50071.2
Hernangomez185.35-27.1853-186-9.667191.1
Fernando202.97-14.5001-14-5.800191.0
Kornet63.72-6.3330-20-0.00040.7
Fitts52.21-4.2501-40-0.00030.6
Martin32.00-3.0000-10-0.00000.0
Miles12.00-0.0000-00-0.00000.0
TEAM74242.72977-6452.461954-27161263-1546.8178171110.4
OPPONENTS74242.72805-6510.431871-25901197-1523.7867678103.8
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Tatum804885688.12984.316306620045
Brown483063546.01923.314306116116
Schroder281361643.32084.21160411045
Smart382052433.93675.8141010913116
Horford963854817.52123.31190446287
White1049593.3603.3430131714
R.Williams2323465789.61212.013505563133
Richardson26991252.8661.5820343923
G.Williams581822403.5721.01630345048
Pritchard23851081.71171.953019374
Theis1041513.912.93106811
Langford30741042.419.4460211616
Parker523282.36.5130481
Freedom61991604.68.242052014
Nesmith1463771.718.454014264
Jackson000.00.000000
Johnson000.00.000000
Hauser21315.84.270121
Thomas257.78.860041
Stauskas000.01.200010
Hernangomez916251.43.270462
Fernando7815.84.260053
Kornet134.72.310200
Fitts033.60.000000
Martin112.70.000000
Miles000.00.010000
TEAM7812630341146.1179824.3137205331002444
OPPONENTS7792487326644.1158521.4141915481025336

