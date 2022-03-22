AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Tatum6936.3643-1438.447209-597368-429.858186327.0
Brown5833.8495-1066.464143-415212-281.754134523.2
Schroder4929.2257-584.44067-192123-145.84870414.4
Smart6232.7260-620.41999-298131-164.79975012.1
Horford6328.9237-526.45178-24677-92.83762910.0
White1726.158-152.38216-7438-44.86417010.0
R.Williams5929.8259-354.7320-164-89.7195829.9
Richardson4424.7152-343.44362-15661-71.8594279.7
G.Williams6824.0180-373.48398-23271-78.9105297.8
Pritchard6213.4129-307.42079-19617-171.0003545.7
Theis1213.322-35.6294-1111-17.647594.9
Langford4416.579-184.42929-8320-34.5882074.7
Parker129.318-38.4748-169-91.000534.4
Freedom3511.751-97.5262-524-28.8571283.7
Nesmith4510.556-153.36623-9516-19.8421513.4
Jackson12.00-1.0000-02-21.00022.0
Johnson12.01-11.0000-00-0.00022.0
Hauser194.611-27.40711-260-0.000331.7
Thomas94.95-13.3851-72-4.500131.4
Hernangomez185.35-27.1853-186-9.667191.1
Fernando202.97-14.5001-14-5.800191.0
Stauskas52.41-4.2501-41-2.50040.8
Fitts52.21-4.2501-40-0.00030.6
Kornet53.80-4.0000-20-0.00000.0
Martin32.00-3.0000-10-0.00000.0
Miles12.00-0.0000-00-0.00000.0
TEAM73242.72927-6368.460935-26801257-1539.8178046110.2
OPPONENTS73242.72770-6422.431863-25541178-1502.7847581103.8
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Tatum804855658.22954.316106619844
Brown473043516.11873.214006115916
Schroder281361643.32084.21160411045
Smart382022403.93545.7141010812716
Horford953804757.52093.31180446184
White1046563.3553.2390131714
R.Williams2303385689.61192.013205361129
Richardson26991252.8661.5820343923
G.Williams581812393.5721.11590334947
Pritchard22831051.71161.953017374
Theis939484.011.92904810
Langford30741042.419.4460211616
Parker523282.36.5130481
Freedom61991604.68.242052014
Nesmith1463771.718.454014264
Jackson000.00.000000
Johnson000.00.000000
Hauser11213.74.260121
Thomas246.76.760041
Hernangomez916251.43.270462
Fernando7815.84.260053
Stauskas000.00.000010
Fitts033.60.000000
Kornet033.61.210200
Martin112.70.000000
Miles000.00.010000
TEAM7732599337246.2176124.113520525989434
OPPONENTS7632463322644.2157221.5140515401011335

