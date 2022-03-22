|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Tatum
|69
|36.3
|643-1438
|.447
|209-597
|368-429
|.858
|1863
|27.0
|Brown
|58
|33.8
|495-1066
|.464
|143-415
|212-281
|.754
|1345
|23.2
|Schroder
|49
|29.2
|257-584
|.440
|67-192
|123-145
|.848
|704
|14.4
|Smart
|62
|32.7
|260-620
|.419
|99-298
|131-164
|.799
|750
|12.1
|Horford
|63
|28.9
|237-526
|.451
|78-246
|77-92
|.837
|629
|10.0
|White
|17
|26.1
|58-152
|.382
|16-74
|38-44
|.864
|170
|10.0
|R.Williams
|59
|29.8
|259-354
|.732
|0-1
|64-89
|.719
|582
|9.9
|Richardson
|44
|24.7
|152-343
|.443
|62-156
|61-71
|.859
|427
|9.7
|G.Williams
|68
|24.0
|180-373
|.483
|98-232
|71-78
|.910
|529
|7.8
|Pritchard
|62
|13.4
|129-307
|.420
|79-196
|17-17
|1.000
|354
|5.7
|Theis
|12
|13.3
|22-35
|.629
|4-11
|11-17
|.647
|59
|4.9
|Langford
|44
|16.5
|79-184
|.429
|29-83
|20-34
|.588
|207
|4.7
|Parker
|12
|9.3
|18-38
|.474
|8-16
|9-9
|1.000
|53
|4.4
|Freedom
|35
|11.7
|51-97
|.526
|2-5
|24-28
|.857
|128
|3.7
|Nesmith
|45
|10.5
|56-153
|.366
|23-95
|16-19
|.842
|151
|3.4
|Jackson
|1
|2.0
|0-1
|.000
|0-0
|2-2
|1.000
|2
|2.0
|Johnson
|1
|2.0
|1-1
|1.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|2
|2.0
|Hauser
|19
|4.6
|11-27
|.407
|11-26
|0-0
|.000
|33
|1.7
|Thomas
|9
|4.9
|5-13
|.385
|1-7
|2-4
|.500
|13
|1.4
|Hernangomez
|18
|5.3
|5-27
|.185
|3-18
|6-9
|.667
|19
|1.1
|Fernando
|20
|2.9
|7-14
|.500
|1-1
|4-5
|.800
|19
|1.0
|Stauskas
|5
|2.4
|1-4
|.250
|1-4
|1-2
|.500
|4
|0.8
|Fitts
|5
|2.2
|1-4
|.250
|1-4
|0-0
|.000
|3
|0.6
|Kornet
|5
|3.8
|0-4
|.000
|0-2
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Martin
|3
|2.0
|0-3
|.000
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Miles
|1
|2.0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|73
|242.7
|2927-6368
|.460
|935-2680
|1257-1539
|.817
|8046
|110.2
|OPPONENTS
|73
|242.7
|2770-6422
|.431
|863-2554
|1178-1502
|.784
|7581
|103.8
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Tatum
|80
|485
|565
|8.2
|295
|4.3
|161
|0
|66
|198
|44
|Brown
|47
|304
|351
|6.1
|187
|3.2
|140
|0
|61
|159
|16
|Schroder
|28
|136
|164
|3.3
|208
|4.2
|116
|0
|41
|104
|5
|Smart
|38
|202
|240
|3.9
|354
|5.7
|141
|0
|108
|127
|16
|Horford
|95
|380
|475
|7.5
|209
|3.3
|118
|0
|44
|61
|84
|White
|10
|46
|56
|3.3
|55
|3.2
|39
|0
|13
|17
|14
|R.Williams
|230
|338
|568
|9.6
|119
|2.0
|132
|0
|53
|61
|129
|Richardson
|26
|99
|125
|2.8
|66
|1.5
|82
|0
|34
|39
|23
|G.Williams
|58
|181
|239
|3.5
|72
|1.1
|159
|0
|33
|49
|47
|Pritchard
|22
|83
|105
|1.7
|116
|1.9
|53
|0
|17
|37
|4
|Theis
|9
|39
|48
|4.0
|11
|.9
|29
|0
|4
|8
|10
|Langford
|30
|74
|104
|2.4
|19
|.4
|46
|0
|21
|16
|16
|Parker
|5
|23
|28
|2.3
|6
|.5
|13
|0
|4
|8
|1
|Freedom
|61
|99
|160
|4.6
|8
|.2
|42
|0
|5
|20
|14
|Nesmith
|14
|63
|77
|1.7
|18
|.4
|54
|0
|14
|26
|4
|Jackson
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Johnson
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hauser
|1
|12
|13
|.7
|4
|.2
|6
|0
|1
|2
|1
|Thomas
|2
|4
|6
|.7
|6
|.7
|6
|0
|0
|4
|1
|Hernangomez
|9
|16
|25
|1.4
|3
|.2
|7
|0
|4
|6
|2
|Fernando
|7
|8
|15
|.8
|4
|.2
|6
|0
|0
|5
|3
|Stauskas
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Fitts
|0
|3
|3
|.6
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kornet
|0
|3
|3
|.6
|1
|.2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Martin
|1
|1
|2
|.7
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Miles
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|773
|2599
|3372
|46.2
|1761
|24.1
|1352
|0
|525
|989
|434
|OPPONENTS
|763
|2463
|3226
|44.2
|1572
|21.5
|1405
|1
|540
|1011
|335
