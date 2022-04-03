AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Tatum7336.2683-1515.451222-630389-453.859197727.1
Brown6233.8538-1143.471156-440230-301.764146223.6
Schroder4929.2257-584.44067-192123-145.84870414.4
Smart6732.7282-682.413108-334140-177.79181212.1
White2227.675-197.38125-9557-64.89123210.5
Horford6629.1249-545.45783-25580-95.84266110.0
R.Williams6129.6271-368.7360-165-90.72260710.0
Richardson4424.7152-343.44362-15661-71.8594279.7
G.Williams7324.2194-409.474100-24480-89.8995687.8
Theis1716.645-72.6256-1916-24.6671126.6
Pritchard6713.9143-340.42190-22119-191.0003955.9
Langford4416.579-184.42929-8320-34.5882074.7
Parker129.318-38.4748-169-91.000534.4
Freedom3511.751-97.5262-524-28.8571283.7
Nesmith4811.164-166.38625-10119-24.7921723.6
Hauser225.317-37.45915-330-0.000492.2
Jackson12.00-1.0000-02-21.00022.0
Johnson12.01-11.0000-00-0.00022.0
Thomas104.86-15.4001-82-4.500151.5
Kornet85.15-11.4550-20-1.000101.3
Stauskas62.52-6.3332-61-2.50071.2
Hernangomez185.35-27.1853-186-9.667191.1
Fernando202.97-14.5001-14-5.800191.0
Fitts52.21-4.2501-40-0.00030.6
Martin32.00-3.0000-10-0.00000.0
Miles12.00-0.0000-00-0.00000.0
TEAM78242.93145-6802.4621006-28651347-1646.8188643110.8
OPPONENTS78242.92976-6860.434925-27311257-1601.7858134104.3
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Tatum835015848.03164.316807020847
Brown513263776.12073.315106317016
Schroder281361643.32084.21160411045
Smart402232633.93915.8152111515017
White1259713.2803.6500152816
Horford1034035067.72223.41280466389
R.Williams2383505889.61212.013705663134
Richardson26991252.8661.5820343923
G.Williams621962583.5741.01730355751
Theis1660764.514.840091314
Pritchard28971251.91291.958022385
Langford30741042.419.4460211616
Parker523282.36.5130481
Freedom61991604.68.242052014
Nesmith1570851.820.462018265
Hauser41620.94.270122
Jackson000.00.000000
Johnson000.00.000000
Thomas257.78.860041
Kornet56111.43.430200
Stauskas000.01.200010
Hernangomez916251.43.270462
Fernando7815.84.260053
Fitts033.60.000000
Martin112.70.000000
Miles000.00.010000
TEAM8262771359746.1190424.4144815611066461
OPPONENTS8112609342043.8167921.5152115831083359

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you