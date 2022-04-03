|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Tatum
|73
|36.2
|683-1515
|.451
|222-630
|389-453
|.859
|1977
|27.1
|Brown
|62
|33.8
|538-1143
|.471
|156-440
|230-301
|.764
|1462
|23.6
|Schroder
|49
|29.2
|257-584
|.440
|67-192
|123-145
|.848
|704
|14.4
|Smart
|67
|32.7
|282-682
|.413
|108-334
|140-177
|.791
|812
|12.1
|White
|22
|27.6
|75-197
|.381
|25-95
|57-64
|.891
|232
|10.5
|Horford
|66
|29.1
|249-545
|.457
|83-255
|80-95
|.842
|661
|10.0
|R.Williams
|61
|29.6
|271-368
|.736
|0-1
|65-90
|.722
|607
|10.0
|Richardson
|44
|24.7
|152-343
|.443
|62-156
|61-71
|.859
|427
|9.7
|G.Williams
|73
|24.2
|194-409
|.474
|100-244
|80-89
|.899
|568
|7.8
|Theis
|17
|16.6
|45-72
|.625
|6-19
|16-24
|.667
|112
|6.6
|Pritchard
|67
|13.9
|143-340
|.421
|90-221
|19-19
|1.000
|395
|5.9
|Langford
|44
|16.5
|79-184
|.429
|29-83
|20-34
|.588
|207
|4.7
|Parker
|12
|9.3
|18-38
|.474
|8-16
|9-9
|1.000
|53
|4.4
|Freedom
|35
|11.7
|51-97
|.526
|2-5
|24-28
|.857
|128
|3.7
|Nesmith
|48
|11.1
|64-166
|.386
|25-101
|19-24
|.792
|172
|3.6
|Hauser
|22
|5.3
|17-37
|.459
|15-33
|0-0
|.000
|49
|2.2
|Jackson
|1
|2.0
|0-1
|.000
|0-0
|2-2
|1.000
|2
|2.0
|Johnson
|1
|2.0
|1-1
|1.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|2
|2.0
|Thomas
|10
|4.8
|6-15
|.400
|1-8
|2-4
|.500
|15
|1.5
|Kornet
|8
|5.1
|5-11
|.455
|0-2
|0-1
|.000
|10
|1.3
|Stauskas
|6
|2.5
|2-6
|.333
|2-6
|1-2
|.500
|7
|1.2
|Hernangomez
|18
|5.3
|5-27
|.185
|3-18
|6-9
|.667
|19
|1.1
|Fernando
|20
|2.9
|7-14
|.500
|1-1
|4-5
|.800
|19
|1.0
|Fitts
|5
|2.2
|1-4
|.250
|1-4
|0-0
|.000
|3
|0.6
|Martin
|3
|2.0
|0-3
|.000
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Miles
|1
|2.0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|78
|242.9
|3145-6802
|.462
|1006-2865
|1347-1646
|.818
|8643
|110.8
|OPPONENTS
|78
|242.9
|2976-6860
|.434
|925-2731
|1257-1601
|.785
|8134
|104.3
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Tatum
|83
|501
|584
|8.0
|316
|4.3
|168
|0
|70
|208
|47
|Brown
|51
|326
|377
|6.1
|207
|3.3
|151
|0
|63
|170
|16
|Schroder
|28
|136
|164
|3.3
|208
|4.2
|116
|0
|41
|104
|5
|Smart
|40
|223
|263
|3.9
|391
|5.8
|152
|1
|115
|150
|17
|White
|12
|59
|71
|3.2
|80
|3.6
|50
|0
|15
|28
|16
|Horford
|103
|403
|506
|7.7
|222
|3.4
|128
|0
|46
|63
|89
|R.Williams
|238
|350
|588
|9.6
|121
|2.0
|137
|0
|56
|63
|134
|Richardson
|26
|99
|125
|2.8
|66
|1.5
|82
|0
|34
|39
|23
|G.Williams
|62
|196
|258
|3.5
|74
|1.0
|173
|0
|35
|57
|51
|Theis
|16
|60
|76
|4.5
|14
|.8
|40
|0
|9
|13
|14
|Pritchard
|28
|97
|125
|1.9
|129
|1.9
|58
|0
|22
|38
|5
|Langford
|30
|74
|104
|2.4
|19
|.4
|46
|0
|21
|16
|16
|Parker
|5
|23
|28
|2.3
|6
|.5
|13
|0
|4
|8
|1
|Freedom
|61
|99
|160
|4.6
|8
|.2
|42
|0
|5
|20
|14
|Nesmith
|15
|70
|85
|1.8
|20
|.4
|62
|0
|18
|26
|5
|Hauser
|4
|16
|20
|.9
|4
|.2
|7
|0
|1
|2
|2
|Jackson
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Johnson
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Thomas
|2
|5
|7
|.7
|8
|.8
|6
|0
|0
|4
|1
|Kornet
|5
|6
|11
|1.4
|3
|.4
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Stauskas
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|1
|.2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Hernangomez
|9
|16
|25
|1.4
|3
|.2
|7
|0
|4
|6
|2
|Fernando
|7
|8
|15
|.8
|4
|.2
|6
|0
|0
|5
|3
|Fitts
|0
|3
|3
|.6
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Martin
|1
|1
|2
|.7
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Miles
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|826
|2771
|3597
|46.1
|1904
|24.4
|1448
|1
|561
|1066
|461
|OPPONENTS
|811
|2609
|3420
|43.8
|1679
|21.5
|1521
|1
|583
|1083
|359
