AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Tatum7536.1697-1550.450224-643397-466.852201526.9
Brown6533.8568-1201.473164-457241-318.758154123.7
Schroder4929.2257-584.44067-192123-145.84870414.4
Smart7032.4298-711.419119-356142-179.79385712.2
White2527.891-225.40433-10863-74.85127811.1
Horford6829.1260-561.46388-26480-95.84268810.1
R.Williams6129.6271-368.7360-165-90.72260710.0
Richardson4424.7152-343.44362-15661-71.8594279.7
G.Williams7624.4203-425.478105-25482-91.9015937.8
Theis2018.462-104.59610-2721-31.6771557.8
Pritchard7014.1156-365.42799-24019-191.0004306.1
Langford4416.579-184.42929-8320-34.5882074.7
Parker129.318-38.4748-169-91.000534.4
Freedom3511.751-97.5262-524-28.8571283.7
Nesmith5110.971-178.39930-11119-24.7921913.7
Hauser255.921-46.45718-410-0.000602.4
Jackson12.00-1.0000-02-21.00022.0
Johnson12.01-11.0000-00-0.00022.0
Thomas114.77-16.4381-83-5.600181.6
Kornet116.57-14.5000-32-3.667161.5
Stauskas62.52-6.3332-61-2.50071.2
Fitts72.73-6.5002-50-0.00081.1
Hernangomez185.35-27.1853-186-9.667191.1
Fernando202.97-14.5001-14-5.800191.0
Martin32.00-3.0000-10-0.00000.0
Miles12.00-0.0000-00-0.00000.0
Morgan14.00-0.0000-00-0.00000.0
TEAM81242.83287-7068.4651067-29961384-1700.8149025111.4
OPPONENTS81242.83098-7119.435954-28131307-1665.7858457104.4
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Tatum855156008.03314.417207421249
Brown533484016.22273.515907017518
Schroder281361643.32084.21160411045
Smart412262673.84115.9159111815718
White1272843.4893.6560153216
Horford1084165247.72303.41300496391
R.Williams2383505889.61212.013705663134
Richardson26991252.8661.5820343923
G.Williams632082713.6771.01830386156
Theis2267894.418.948091514
Pritchard301001301.91351.960023416
Langford30741042.419.4460211616
Parker523282.36.5130481
Freedom61991604.68.242052014
Nesmith1571861.722.465020305
Hauser522271.19.470122
Jackson000.00.000000
Johnson000.00.000000
Thomas268.78.760051
Kornet713201.86.550402
Stauskas000.01.200010
Fitts134.63.410000
Hernangomez916251.43.270462
Fernando7815.84.260053
Martin112.70.000000
Miles000.00.010000
Morgan000.00.000000
TEAM8492873372246.0200224.7150115861103476
OPPONENTS8392701354043.7174621.6157616071123370

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you