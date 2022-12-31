|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Tatum
|34
|36.9
|347-733
|.473
|113-319
|248-289
|.858
|1055
|31.0
|Brown
|34
|35.8
|344-699
|.492
|85-257
|146-182
|.802
|919
|27.0
|Brogdon
|30
|23.5
|139-291
|.478
|52-120
|69-80
|.863
|399
|13.3
|Smart
|32
|33.2
|132-305
|.433
|59-171
|44-57
|.772
|367
|11.5
|White
|36
|26.4
|121-270
|.448
|54-144
|63-73
|.863
|359
|10.0
|Horford
|27
|30.8
|100-200
|.500
|58-129
|5-8
|.625
|263
|9.7
|G.Williams
|35
|27.8
|109-211
|.517
|58-131
|40-48
|.833
|316
|9.0
|R.Williams
|6
|18.8
|21-26
|.808
|0-0
|8-10
|.800
|50
|8.3
|Hauser
|36
|15.6
|77-172
|.448
|61-149
|7-11
|.636
|222
|6.2
|Griffin
|15
|15.3
|29-58
|.500
|8-24
|15-21
|.714
|81
|5.4
|Pritchard
|22
|10.3
|34-86
|.395
|17-51
|7-10
|.700
|92
|4.2
|Kornet
|30
|12.4
|50-75
|.667
|2-6
|15-18
|.833
|117
|3.9
|Kabengele
|1
|8.0
|1-2
|.500
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|2
|2.0
|Vonleh
|21
|7.8
|11-24
|.458
|1-4
|2-2
|1.000
|25
|1.2
|Davison
|3
|2.7
|1-4
|.250
|0-2
|0-0
|.000
|2
|0.7
|Jackson
|14
|4.6
|3-14
|.214
|3-12
|0-0
|.000
|9
|0.6
|TEAM
|36
|242.8
|1519-3170
|.479
|571-1520
|669-809
|.827
|4278
|118.8
|OPPONENTS
|36
|242.8
|1512-3247
|.466
|413-1177
|597-762
|.783
|4034
|112.1
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Tatum
|38
|239
|277
|8.1
|137
|4.0
|73
|0
|39
|90
|30
|Brown
|40
|206
|246
|7.2
|115
|3.4
|93
|0
|40
|107
|15
|Brogdon
|23
|99
|122
|4.1
|114
|3.8
|43
|0
|16
|54
|8
|Smart
|20
|85
|105
|3.3
|236
|7.4
|89
|0
|44
|72
|12
|White
|22
|89
|111
|3.1
|113
|3.1
|85
|0
|29
|35
|30
|Horford
|27
|143
|170
|6.3
|69
|2.6
|50
|1
|12
|17
|30
|G.Williams
|37
|128
|165
|4.7
|58
|1.7
|89
|2
|27
|31
|11
|R.Williams
|21
|24
|45
|7.5
|7
|1.2
|11
|0
|3
|6
|7
|Hauser
|15
|77
|92
|2.6
|27
|.8
|45
|0
|10
|11
|8
|Griffin
|15
|44
|59
|3.9
|18
|1.2
|31
|0
|4
|6
|1
|Pritchard
|11
|17
|28
|1.3
|25
|1.1
|8
|0
|6
|15
|1
|Kornet
|42
|60
|102
|3.4
|22
|.7
|42
|0
|6
|12
|24
|Kabengele
|3
|1
|4
|4.0
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vonleh
|17
|29
|46
|2.2
|6
|.3
|34
|0
|2
|11
|8
|Davison
|0
|1
|1
|.3
|1
|.3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Jackson
|0
|7
|7
|.5
|4
|.3
|4
|0
|2
|2
|2
|TEAM
|331
|1249
|1580
|43.9
|952
|26.4
|698
|4
|241
|470
|187
|OPPONENTS
|368
|1233
|1601
|44.5
|799
|22.2
|727
|1
|229
|464
|137
