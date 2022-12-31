AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Tatum3436.9347-733.473113-319248-289.858105531.0
Brown3435.8344-699.49285-257146-182.80291927.0
Brogdon3023.5139-291.47852-12069-80.86339913.3
Smart3233.2132-305.43359-17144-57.77236711.5
White3626.4121-270.44854-14463-73.86335910.0
Horford2730.8100-200.50058-1295-8.6252639.7
G.Williams3527.8109-211.51758-13140-48.8333169.0
R.Williams618.821-26.8080-08-10.800508.3
Hauser3615.677-172.44861-1497-11.6362226.2
Griffin1515.329-58.5008-2415-21.714815.4
Pritchard2210.334-86.39517-517-10.700924.2
Kornet3012.450-75.6672-615-18.8331173.9
Kabengele18.01-2.5000-10-0.00022.0
Vonleh217.811-24.4581-42-21.000251.2
Davison32.71-4.2500-20-0.00020.7
Jackson144.63-14.2143-120-0.00090.6
TEAM36242.81519-3170.479571-1520669-809.8274278118.8
OPPONENTS36242.81512-3247.466413-1177597-762.7834034112.1
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Tatum382392778.11374.0730399030
Brown402062467.21153.49304010715
Brogdon23991224.11143.843016548
Smart20851053.32367.4890447212
White22891113.11133.1850293530
Horford271431706.3692.6501121730
G.Williams371281654.7581.7892273111
R.Williams2124457.571.2110367
Hauser1577922.627.845010118
Griffin1544593.9181.2310461
Pritchard1117281.3251.1806151
Kornet42601023.422.742061224
Kabengele3144.00.010000
Vonleh1729462.26.33402118
Davison011.31.300110
Jackson077.54.340222
TEAM3311249158043.995226.46984241470187
OPPONENTS3681233160144.579922.27271229464137

