|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Tatum
|75
|36.1
|697-1550
|.450
|224-643
|397-466
|.852
|2015
|26.9
|Brown
|65
|33.8
|568-1201
|.473
|164-457
|241-318
|.758
|1541
|23.7
|Schroder
|49
|29.2
|257-584
|.440
|67-192
|123-145
|.848
|704
|14.4
|Smart
|70
|32.4
|298-711
|.419
|119-356
|142-179
|.793
|857
|12.2
|White
|25
|27.8
|91-225
|.404
|33-108
|63-74
|.851
|278
|11.1
|Horford
|68
|29.1
|260-561
|.463
|88-264
|80-95
|.842
|688
|10.1
|R.Williams
|61
|29.6
|271-368
|.736
|0-1
|65-90
|.722
|607
|10.0
|Richardson
|44
|24.7
|152-343
|.443
|62-156
|61-71
|.859
|427
|9.7
|G.Williams
|76
|24.4
|203-425
|.478
|105-254
|82-91
|.901
|593
|7.8
|Theis
|20
|18.4
|62-104
|.596
|10-27
|21-31
|.677
|155
|7.8
|Pritchard
|70
|14.1
|156-365
|.427
|99-240
|19-19
|1.000
|430
|6.1
|Langford
|44
|16.5
|79-184
|.429
|29-83
|20-34
|.588
|207
|4.7
|Parker
|12
|9.3
|18-38
|.474
|8-16
|9-9
|1.000
|53
|4.4
|Freedom
|35
|11.7
|51-97
|.526
|2-5
|24-28
|.857
|128
|3.7
|Nesmith
|51
|10.9
|71-178
|.399
|30-111
|19-24
|.792
|191
|3.7
|Hauser
|25
|5.9
|21-46
|.457
|18-41
|0-0
|.000
|60
|2.4
|Jackson
|1
|2.0
|0-1
|.000
|0-0
|2-2
|1.000
|2
|2.0
|Johnson
|1
|2.0
|1-1
|1.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|2
|2.0
|Thomas
|11
|4.7
|7-16
|.438
|1-8
|3-5
|.600
|18
|1.6
|Kornet
|11
|6.5
|7-14
|.500
|0-3
|2-3
|.667
|16
|1.5
|Stauskas
|6
|2.5
|2-6
|.333
|2-6
|1-2
|.500
|7
|1.2
|Fitts
|7
|2.7
|3-6
|.500
|2-5
|0-0
|.000
|8
|1.1
|Hernangomez
|18
|5.3
|5-27
|.185
|3-18
|6-9
|.667
|19
|1.1
|Fernando
|20
|2.9
|7-14
|.500
|1-1
|4-5
|.800
|19
|1.0
|Martin
|3
|2.0
|0-3
|.000
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Miles
|1
|2.0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Morgan
|1
|4.0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|81
|242.8
|3287-7068
|.465
|1067-2996
|1384-1700
|.814
|9025
|111.4
|OPPONENTS
|81
|242.8
|3098-7119
|.435
|954-2813
|1307-1665
|.785
|8457
|104.4
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Tatum
|85
|515
|600
|8.0
|331
|4.4
|172
|0
|74
|212
|49
|Brown
|53
|348
|401
|6.2
|227
|3.5
|159
|0
|70
|175
|18
|Schroder
|28
|136
|164
|3.3
|208
|4.2
|116
|0
|41
|104
|5
|Smart
|41
|226
|267
|3.8
|411
|5.9
|159
|1
|118
|157
|18
|White
|12
|72
|84
|3.4
|89
|3.6
|56
|0
|15
|32
|16
|Horford
|108
|416
|524
|7.7
|230
|3.4
|130
|0
|49
|63
|91
|R.Williams
|238
|350
|588
|9.6
|121
|2.0
|137
|0
|56
|63
|134
|Richardson
|26
|99
|125
|2.8
|66
|1.5
|82
|0
|34
|39
|23
|G.Williams
|63
|208
|271
|3.6
|77
|1.0
|183
|0
|38
|61
|56
|Theis
|22
|67
|89
|4.4
|18
|.9
|48
|0
|9
|15
|14
|Pritchard
|30
|100
|130
|1.9
|135
|1.9
|60
|0
|23
|41
|6
|Langford
|30
|74
|104
|2.4
|19
|.4
|46
|0
|21
|16
|16
|Parker
|5
|23
|28
|2.3
|6
|.5
|13
|0
|4
|8
|1
|Freedom
|61
|99
|160
|4.6
|8
|.2
|42
|0
|5
|20
|14
|Nesmith
|15
|71
|86
|1.7
|22
|.4
|65
|0
|20
|30
|5
|Hauser
|5
|22
|27
|1.1
|9
|.4
|7
|0
|1
|2
|2
|Jackson
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Johnson
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Thomas
|2
|6
|8
|.7
|8
|.7
|6
|0
|0
|5
|1
|Kornet
|7
|13
|20
|1.8
|6
|.5
|5
|0
|4
|0
|2
|Stauskas
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|1
|.2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Fitts
|1
|3
|4
|.6
|3
|.4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hernangomez
|9
|16
|25
|1.4
|3
|.2
|7
|0
|4
|6
|2
|Fernando
|7
|8
|15
|.8
|4
|.2
|6
|0
|0
|5
|3
|Martin
|1
|1
|2
|.7
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Miles
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Morgan
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|849
|2873
|3722
|46.0
|2002
|24.7
|1501
|1
|586
|1103
|476
|OPPONENTS
|839
|2701
|3540
|43.7
|1746
|21.6
|1576
|1
|607
|1123
|370
