|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Tatum
|8
|37.6
|80-159
|.503
|25-68
|62-69
|.899
|247
|30.9
|Brown
|8
|37.1
|72-161
|.447
|18-57
|36-43
|.837
|198
|24.8
|Brogdon
|8
|23.8
|42-81
|.519
|9-24
|27-30
|.900
|120
|15.0
|Smart
|8
|33.4
|28-77
|.364
|11-45
|18-20
|.900
|85
|10.6
|Horford
|7
|31.4
|24-52
|.462
|12-34
|3-4
|.750
|63
|9.0
|Williams
|7
|25.1
|21-33
|.636
|12-22
|9-11
|.818
|63
|9.0
|White
|8
|26.9
|24-54
|.444
|12-29
|8-10
|.800
|68
|8.5
|Hauser
|8
|12.1
|14-26
|.538
|12-23
|1-2
|.500
|41
|5.1
|Jackson
|2
|4.5
|2-4
|.500
|2-3
|0-0
|.000
|6
|3.0
|Griffin
|4
|8.8
|2-8
|.250
|1-3
|5-6
|.833
|10
|2.5
|Kornet
|6
|12.2
|5-10
|.500
|1-3
|3-4
|.750
|14
|2.3
|Pritchard
|3
|5.7
|2-7
|.286
|2-4
|1-2
|.500
|7
|2.3
|Vonleh
|6
|12.2
|7-13
|.538
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|14
|2.3
|TEAM
|8
|246.3
|323-685
|.472
|117-315
|173-201
|.861
|936
|117.0
|OPPONENTS
|8
|246.3
|337-722
|.467
|91-249
|155-194
|.799
|920
|115.0
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Tatum
|8
|60
|68
|8.5
|33
|4.1
|14
|0
|7
|22
|11
|Brown
|8
|45
|53
|6.6
|23
|2.9
|22
|0
|8
|24
|6
|Brogdon
|6
|19
|25
|3.1
|29
|3.6
|13
|0
|4
|16
|1
|Smart
|2
|24
|26
|3.2
|43
|5.4
|25
|0
|9
|14
|2
|Horford
|8
|34
|42
|6.0
|15
|2.1
|17
|0
|1
|7
|5
|Williams
|4
|27
|31
|4.4
|12
|1.7
|20
|1
|3
|4
|6
|White
|4
|23
|27
|3.4
|24
|3.0
|27
|0
|5
|5
|7
|Hauser
|3
|11
|14
|1.8
|3
|.4
|8
|0
|2
|1
|1
|Jackson
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Griffin
|5
|6
|11
|2.8
|3
|.8
|8
|0
|2
|2
|0
|Kornet
|6
|10
|16
|2.7
|8
|1.3
|7
|0
|2
|4
|5
|Pritchard
|0
|1
|1
|.3
|4
|1.3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Vonleh
|9
|10
|19
|3.2
|1
|.2
|17
|0
|2
|5
|6
|TEAM
|63
|270
|333
|41.6
|198
|24.8
|181
|2
|45
|106
|50
|OPPONENTS
|78
|278
|356
|44.5
|174
|21.8
|184
|0
|49
|96
|36
