AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Tatum837.680-159.50325-6862-69.89924730.9
Brown837.172-161.44718-5736-43.83719824.8
Brogdon823.842-81.5199-2427-30.90012015.0
Smart833.428-77.36411-4518-20.9008510.6
Horford731.424-52.46212-343-4.750639.0
Williams725.121-33.63612-229-11.818639.0
White826.924-54.44412-298-10.800688.5
Hauser812.114-26.53812-231-2.500415.1
Jackson24.52-4.5002-30-0.00063.0
Griffin48.82-8.2501-35-6.833102.5
Kornet612.25-10.5001-33-4.750142.3
Pritchard35.72-7.2862-41-2.50072.3
Vonleh612.27-13.5380-00-0.000142.3
TEAM8246.3323-685.472117-315173-201.861936117.0
OPPONENTS8246.3337-722.46791-249155-194.799920115.0
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Tatum860688.5334.114072211
Brown845536.6232.92208246
Brogdon619253.1293.61304161
Smart224263.2435.42509142
Horford834426.0152.1170175
Williams427314.4121.7201346
White423273.4243.0270557
Hauser311141.83.480211
Jackson000.00.010000
Griffin56112.83.880220
Kornet610162.781.370245
Pritchard011.341.320020
Vonleh910193.21.2170256
TEAM6327033341.619824.818124510650
OPPONENTS7827835644.517421.81840499636

