AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Tatum3037.2301-638.472100-279215-250.86091730.6
Brown3035.8294-600.49071-212127-156.81478626.2
Brogdon2724.1131-272.48251-11365-76.85537814.0
Smart2833.2118-274.43152-15341-53.77432911.8
Horford2330.886-168.51247-1065-8.6252249.7
White3225.6101-237.42650-13056-64.8753089.6
G.Williams3128.2101-192.52650-11536-44.8182889.3
R.Williams319.010-14.7140-01-2.500217.0
Hauser3216.273-157.46557-1357-9.7782106.6
Griffin1415.928-55.5098-2315-21.714795.6
Pritchard1911.432-83.38617-507-10.700884.6
Kornet2713.248-70.6862-615-18.8331134.2
Kabengele18.01-2.5000-10-0.00022.0
Vonleh198.411-24.4581-42-21.000251.3
Davison32.71-4.2500-20-0.00020.7
Jackson125.22-13.1542-110-0.00060.5
TEAM32243.11338-2803.477508-1340592-713.8303776118.0
OPPONENTS32243.11345-2888.466361-1025544-692.7863595112.3
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Tatum352082438.11224.1630348228
Brown351912267.51043.5810359614
Brogdon21891104.11033.841016508
Smart1675913.22037.3860356711
Horford221211436.2622.7451101725
White1876942.9983.1760273124
G.Williams311131444.6501.6802252810
R.Williams1012227.341.350234
Hauser1567822.622.7400998
Griffin1544594.2181.3300361
Pritchard1117281.5241.3806141
Kornet3757943.520.740051124
Kabengele3144.00.010000
Vonleh1729462.46.33402118
Davison011.31.300110
Jackson077.64.330212
TEAM2861108139443.684126.36334212427168
OPPONENTS3281099142744.670221.96571209408122

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you