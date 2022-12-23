|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Tatum
|30
|37.2
|301-638
|.472
|100-279
|215-250
|.860
|917
|30.6
|Brown
|30
|35.8
|294-600
|.490
|71-212
|127-156
|.814
|786
|26.2
|Brogdon
|27
|24.1
|131-272
|.482
|51-113
|65-76
|.855
|378
|14.0
|Smart
|28
|33.2
|118-274
|.431
|52-153
|41-53
|.774
|329
|11.8
|Horford
|23
|30.8
|86-168
|.512
|47-106
|5-8
|.625
|224
|9.7
|White
|32
|25.6
|101-237
|.426
|50-130
|56-64
|.875
|308
|9.6
|G.Williams
|31
|28.2
|101-192
|.526
|50-115
|36-44
|.818
|288
|9.3
|R.Williams
|3
|19.0
|10-14
|.714
|0-0
|1-2
|.500
|21
|7.0
|Hauser
|32
|16.2
|73-157
|.465
|57-135
|7-9
|.778
|210
|6.6
|Griffin
|14
|15.9
|28-55
|.509
|8-23
|15-21
|.714
|79
|5.6
|Pritchard
|19
|11.4
|32-83
|.386
|17-50
|7-10
|.700
|88
|4.6
|Kornet
|27
|13.2
|48-70
|.686
|2-6
|15-18
|.833
|113
|4.2
|Kabengele
|1
|8.0
|1-2
|.500
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|2
|2.0
|Vonleh
|19
|8.4
|11-24
|.458
|1-4
|2-2
|1.000
|25
|1.3
|Davison
|3
|2.7
|1-4
|.250
|0-2
|0-0
|.000
|2
|0.7
|Jackson
|12
|5.2
|2-13
|.154
|2-11
|0-0
|.000
|6
|0.5
|TEAM
|32
|243.1
|1338-2803
|.477
|508-1340
|592-713
|.830
|3776
|118.0
|OPPONENTS
|32
|243.1
|1345-2888
|.466
|361-1025
|544-692
|.786
|3595
|112.3
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Tatum
|35
|208
|243
|8.1
|122
|4.1
|63
|0
|34
|82
|28
|Brown
|35
|191
|226
|7.5
|104
|3.5
|81
|0
|35
|96
|14
|Brogdon
|21
|89
|110
|4.1
|103
|3.8
|41
|0
|16
|50
|8
|Smart
|16
|75
|91
|3.2
|203
|7.3
|86
|0
|35
|67
|11
|Horford
|22
|121
|143
|6.2
|62
|2.7
|45
|1
|10
|17
|25
|White
|18
|76
|94
|2.9
|98
|3.1
|76
|0
|27
|31
|24
|G.Williams
|31
|113
|144
|4.6
|50
|1.6
|80
|2
|25
|28
|10
|R.Williams
|10
|12
|22
|7.3
|4
|1.3
|5
|0
|2
|3
|4
|Hauser
|15
|67
|82
|2.6
|22
|.7
|40
|0
|9
|9
|8
|Griffin
|15
|44
|59
|4.2
|18
|1.3
|30
|0
|3
|6
|1
|Pritchard
|11
|17
|28
|1.5
|24
|1.3
|8
|0
|6
|14
|1
|Kornet
|37
|57
|94
|3.5
|20
|.7
|40
|0
|5
|11
|24
|Kabengele
|3
|1
|4
|4.0
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vonleh
|17
|29
|46
|2.4
|6
|.3
|34
|0
|2
|11
|8
|Davison
|0
|1
|1
|.3
|1
|.3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Jackson
|0
|7
|7
|.6
|4
|.3
|3
|0
|2
|1
|2
|TEAM
|286
|1108
|1394
|43.6
|841
|26.3
|633
|4
|212
|427
|168
|OPPONENTS
|328
|1099
|1427
|44.6
|702
|21.9
|657
|1
|209
|408
|122
