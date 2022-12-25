|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Tatum
|31
|37.1
|311-660
|.471
|101-285
|224-261
|.858
|947
|30.5
|Brown
|31
|35.9
|307-629
|.488
|74-225
|134-166
|.807
|822
|26.5
|Brogdon
|28
|23.8
|133-276
|.482
|51-115
|67-78
|.859
|384
|13.7
|Smart
|29
|33.3
|120-279
|.430
|54-157
|41-53
|.774
|335
|11.6
|Horford
|24
|31.1
|92-182
|.505
|52-116
|5-8
|.625
|241
|10.0
|White
|33
|25.8
|109-250
|.436
|50-133
|58-67
|.866
|326
|9.9
|G.Williams
|32
|28.1
|103-199
|.518
|52-121
|36-44
|.818
|294
|9.2
|R.Williams
|3
|19.0
|10-14
|.714
|0-0
|1-2
|.500
|21
|7.0
|Hauser
|33
|15.9
|73-159
|.459
|57-137
|7-9
|.778
|210
|6.4
|Griffin
|14
|15.9
|28-55
|.509
|8-23
|15-21
|.714
|79
|5.6
|Pritchard
|20
|10.9
|32-83
|.386
|17-50
|7-10
|.700
|88
|4.4
|Kornet
|28
|13.1
|49-74
|.662
|2-6
|15-18
|.833
|115
|4.1
|Kabengele
|1
|8.0
|1-2
|.500
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|2
|2.0
|Vonleh
|20
|8.0
|11-24
|.458
|1-4
|2-2
|1.000
|25
|1.3
|Davison
|3
|2.7
|1-4
|.250
|0-2
|0-0
|.000
|2
|0.7
|Jackson
|13
|4.8
|2-13
|.154
|2-11
|0-0
|.000
|6
|0.5
|TEAM
|33
|243.0
|1382-2903
|.476
|521-1386
|612-739
|.828
|3897
|118.1
|OPPONENTS
|33
|243.0
|1389-2979
|.466
|371-1057
|555-707
|.785
|3704
|112.2
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Tatum
|37
|214
|251
|8.1
|127
|4.1
|66
|0
|35
|85
|28
|Brown
|38
|195
|233
|7.5
|107
|3.5
|84
|0
|36
|98
|15
|Brogdon
|22
|92
|114
|4.1
|105
|3.8
|42
|0
|16
|51
|8
|Smart
|19
|79
|98
|3.4
|213
|7.3
|86
|0
|38
|67
|11
|Horford
|24
|130
|154
|6.4
|64
|2.7
|46
|1
|12
|17
|28
|White
|20
|79
|99
|3.0
|101
|3.1
|79
|0
|27
|32
|26
|G.Williams
|33
|115
|148
|4.6
|51
|1.6
|81
|2
|25
|30
|10
|R.Williams
|10
|12
|22
|7.3
|4
|1.3
|5
|0
|2
|3
|4
|Hauser
|15
|68
|83
|2.5
|23
|.7
|43
|0
|10
|10
|8
|Griffin
|15
|44
|59
|4.2
|18
|1.3
|30
|0
|3
|6
|1
|Pritchard
|11
|17
|28
|1.4
|24
|1.2
|8
|0
|6
|14
|1
|Kornet
|42
|58
|100
|3.6
|21
|.8
|41
|0
|6
|11
|24
|Kabengele
|3
|1
|4
|4.0
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vonleh
|17
|29
|46
|2.3
|6
|.3
|34
|0
|2
|11
|8
|Davison
|0
|1
|1
|.3
|1
|.3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Jackson
|0
|7
|7
|.5
|4
|.3
|3
|0
|2
|2
|2
|TEAM
|306
|1141
|1447
|43.8
|869
|26.3
|649
|4
|221
|438
|174
|OPPONENTS
|339
|1133
|1472
|44.6
|727
|22.0
|675
|1
|212
|424
|130
