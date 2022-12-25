AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Tatum3137.1311-660.471101-285224-261.85894730.5
Brown3135.9307-629.48874-225134-166.80782226.5
Brogdon2823.8133-276.48251-11567-78.85938413.7
Smart2933.3120-279.43054-15741-53.77433511.6
Horford2431.192-182.50552-1165-8.62524110.0
White3325.8109-250.43650-13358-67.8663269.9
G.Williams3228.1103-199.51852-12136-44.8182949.2
R.Williams319.010-14.7140-01-2.500217.0
Hauser3315.973-159.45957-1377-9.7782106.4
Griffin1415.928-55.5098-2315-21.714795.6
Pritchard2010.932-83.38617-507-10.700884.4
Kornet2813.149-74.6622-615-18.8331154.1
Kabengele18.01-2.5000-10-0.00022.0
Vonleh208.011-24.4581-42-21.000251.3
Davison32.71-4.2500-20-0.00020.7
Jackson134.82-13.1542-110-0.00060.5
TEAM33243.01382-2903.476521-1386612-739.8283897118.1
OPPONENTS33243.01389-2979.466371-1057555-707.7853704112.2
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Tatum372142518.11274.1660358528
Brown381952337.51073.5840369815
Brogdon22921144.11053.842016518
Smart1979983.42137.3860386711
Horford241301546.4642.7461121728
White2079993.01013.1790273226
G.Williams331151484.6511.6812253010
R.Williams1012227.341.350234
Hauser1568832.523.743010108
Griffin1544594.2181.3300361
Pritchard1117281.4241.2806141
Kornet42581003.621.841061124
Kabengele3144.00.010000
Vonleh1729462.36.33402118
Davison011.31.300110
Jackson077.54.330222
TEAM3061141144743.886926.36494221438174
OPPONENTS3391133147244.672722.06751212424130

