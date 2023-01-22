AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Tatum4437.0447-956.468146-416331-380.871137131.2
Brown4235.7423-858.493103-310180-228.789112926.9
Brogdon4124.4203-423.48080-176102-116.87958814.3
Smart4132.4164-389.42273-21956-73.76745711.1
White4726.0157-358.43970-19178-91.8574629.8
Horford3730.6136-281.48476-1768-12.6673569.6
G.Williams4627.6143-293.48870-17163-73.8634199.1
R.Williams1521.752-69.7540-011-16.6881157.7
Hauser4514.688-200.44067-1698-13.6152515.6
Pritchard3111.256-135.41528-808-12.6671484.8
Griffin1813.929-59.4928-2515-21.714814.5
Kornet4011.665-93.6993-717-20.8501503.8
Kabengele18.01-2.5000-10-0.00022.0
Vonleh237.411-24.4581-42-21.000251.1
Jackson194.45-22.2274-161-2.500150.8
Davison42.51-5.2000-20-0.00020.5
TEAM47242.71981-4167.475729-1963880-1059.8315571118.5
OPPONENTS47242.71988-4235.469546-1532753-962.7835275112.2
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Tatum493253748.51904.39304711934
Brown522483007.11373.311504712921
Brogdon311441754.31503.7590246311
Smart301101403.42947.21091539717
White271141413.01593.41080354742
Horford421922346.3972.6681202037
G.Williams541632174.7801.71112314619
R.Williams46711177.8261.722081318
Hauser20871072.431.750012158
Pritchard1726431.429.918011221
Griffin1548633.5211.2340563
Kornet53721253.127.751061531
Kabengele3144.00.010000
Vonleh1830482.17.33502118
Jackson279.58.460424
Davison022.51.300110
TEAM4591640209944.7125726.78805306606254
OPPONENTS4521599205143.6106722.79281304589184

