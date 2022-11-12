AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Tatum1237.2121-242.50041-11094-107.87937731.4
Brown1236.4112-234.47930-8450-59.84730425.3
Brogdon1123.053-111.47714-3831-36.86115113.7
Horford1031.443-77.55822-464-7.57111211.2
Smart1232.142-107.39316-6019-23.8261199.9
Williams1126.632-52.61517-3414-18.778958.6
White1225.034-77.44217-4112-14.857978.1
Hauser1215.132-59.54225-513-4.750927.7
Pritchard59.09-19.4742-82-4.500224.4
Griffin510.05-12.4172-55-6.833173.4
Kornet813.010-20.5001-33-4.750243.0
Vonleh1010.610-17.5881-10-0.000212.1
Jackson35.02-6.3332-50-0.00062.0
Davison12.00-0.0000-00-0.00000.0
TEAM12244.2505-1033.489190-486237-282.8401437119.8
OPPONENTS12244.2503-1084.464136-382226-284.7961368114.0
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Tatum876847.0504.227092916
Brown1270826.8393.334010356
Brogdon1032423.8393.51406222
Horford952616.1212.1210477
Smart236383.2816.838011192
Williams840484.4191.7311788
White833413.4342.83306710
Hauser421252.17.6160313
Pritchard4591.851.030160
Griffin57122.451.090240
Kornet1315283.5111.4110267
Vonleh1316292.92.2220286
Jackson011.31.320000
Davison0111.011.000000
TEAM9640550141.831526.326126315267
OPPONENTS12440753144.226422.025606913548

