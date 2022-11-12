|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Tatum
|12
|37.2
|121-242
|.500
|41-110
|94-107
|.879
|377
|31.4
|Brown
|12
|36.4
|112-234
|.479
|30-84
|50-59
|.847
|304
|25.3
|Brogdon
|11
|23.0
|53-111
|.477
|14-38
|31-36
|.861
|151
|13.7
|Horford
|10
|31.4
|43-77
|.558
|22-46
|4-7
|.571
|112
|11.2
|Smart
|12
|32.1
|42-107
|.393
|16-60
|19-23
|.826
|119
|9.9
|Williams
|11
|26.6
|32-52
|.615
|17-34
|14-18
|.778
|95
|8.6
|White
|12
|25.0
|34-77
|.442
|17-41
|12-14
|.857
|97
|8.1
|Hauser
|12
|15.1
|32-59
|.542
|25-51
|3-4
|.750
|92
|7.7
|Pritchard
|5
|9.0
|9-19
|.474
|2-8
|2-4
|.500
|22
|4.4
|Griffin
|5
|10.0
|5-12
|.417
|2-5
|5-6
|.833
|17
|3.4
|Kornet
|8
|13.0
|10-20
|.500
|1-3
|3-4
|.750
|24
|3.0
|Vonleh
|10
|10.6
|10-17
|.588
|1-1
|0-0
|.000
|21
|2.1
|Jackson
|3
|5.0
|2-6
|.333
|2-5
|0-0
|.000
|6
|2.0
|Davison
|1
|2.0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|12
|244.2
|505-1033
|.489
|190-486
|237-282
|.840
|1437
|119.8
|OPPONENTS
|12
|244.2
|503-1084
|.464
|136-382
|226-284
|.796
|1368
|114.0
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Tatum
|8
|76
|84
|7.0
|50
|4.2
|27
|0
|9
|29
|16
|Brown
|12
|70
|82
|6.8
|39
|3.3
|34
|0
|10
|35
|6
|Brogdon
|10
|32
|42
|3.8
|39
|3.5
|14
|0
|6
|22
|2
|Horford
|9
|52
|61
|6.1
|21
|2.1
|21
|0
|4
|7
|7
|Smart
|2
|36
|38
|3.2
|81
|6.8
|38
|0
|11
|19
|2
|Williams
|8
|40
|48
|4.4
|19
|1.7
|31
|1
|7
|8
|8
|White
|8
|33
|41
|3.4
|34
|2.8
|33
|0
|6
|7
|10
|Hauser
|4
|21
|25
|2.1
|7
|.6
|16
|0
|3
|1
|3
|Pritchard
|4
|5
|9
|1.8
|5
|1.0
|3
|0
|1
|6
|0
|Griffin
|5
|7
|12
|2.4
|5
|1.0
|9
|0
|2
|4
|0
|Kornet
|13
|15
|28
|3.5
|11
|1.4
|11
|0
|2
|6
|7
|Vonleh
|13
|16
|29
|2.9
|2
|.2
|22
|0
|2
|8
|6
|Jackson
|0
|1
|1
|.3
|1
|.3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Davison
|0
|1
|1
|1.0
|1
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|96
|405
|501
|41.8
|315
|26.3
|261
|2
|63
|152
|67
|OPPONENTS
|124
|407
|531
|44.2
|264
|22.0
|256
|0
|69
|135
|48
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.