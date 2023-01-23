|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Tatum
|44
|37.0
|447-956
|.468
|146-416
|331-380
|.871
|1371
|31.2
|Brown
|42
|35.7
|423-858
|.493
|103-310
|180-228
|.789
|1129
|26.9
|Brogdon
|41
|24.4
|203-423
|.480
|80-176
|102-116
|.879
|588
|14.3
|Smart
|41
|32.4
|164-389
|.422
|73-219
|56-73
|.767
|457
|11.1
|White
|47
|26.0
|157-358
|.439
|70-191
|78-91
|.857
|462
|9.8
|Horford
|37
|30.6
|136-281
|.484
|76-176
|8-12
|.667
|356
|9.6
|G.Williams
|46
|27.6
|143-293
|.488
|70-171
|63-73
|.863
|419
|9.1
|R.Williams
|15
|21.7
|52-69
|.754
|0-0
|11-16
|.688
|115
|7.7
|Hauser
|45
|14.6
|88-200
|.440
|67-169
|8-13
|.615
|251
|5.6
|Pritchard
|31
|11.2
|56-135
|.415
|28-80
|8-12
|.667
|148
|4.8
|Griffin
|18
|13.9
|29-59
|.492
|8-25
|15-21
|.714
|81
|4.5
|Kornet
|40
|11.6
|65-93
|.699
|3-7
|17-20
|.850
|150
|3.8
|Kabengele
|1
|8.0
|1-2
|.500
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|2
|2.0
|Vonleh
|23
|7.4
|11-24
|.458
|1-4
|2-2
|1.000
|25
|1.1
|Jackson
|19
|4.4
|5-22
|.227
|4-16
|1-2
|.500
|15
|0.8
|Davison
|4
|2.5
|1-5
|.200
|0-2
|0-0
|.000
|2
|0.5
|TEAM
|47
|242.7
|1981-4167
|.475
|729-1963
|880-1059
|.831
|5571
|118.5
|OPPONENTS
|47
|242.7
|1988-4235
|.469
|546-1532
|753-962
|.783
|5275
|112.2
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Tatum
|49
|325
|374
|8.5
|190
|4.3
|93
|0
|47
|119
|34
|Brown
|52
|248
|300
|7.1
|137
|3.3
|115
|0
|47
|129
|21
|Brogdon
|31
|144
|175
|4.3
|150
|3.7
|59
|0
|24
|63
|11
|Smart
|30
|110
|140
|3.4
|294
|7.2
|109
|1
|53
|97
|17
|White
|27
|114
|141
|3.0
|159
|3.4
|108
|0
|35
|47
|42
|Horford
|42
|192
|234
|6.3
|97
|2.6
|68
|1
|20
|20
|37
|G.Williams
|54
|163
|217
|4.7
|80
|1.7
|111
|2
|31
|46
|19
|R.Williams
|46
|71
|117
|7.8
|26
|1.7
|22
|0
|8
|13
|18
|Hauser
|20
|87
|107
|2.4
|31
|.7
|50
|0
|12
|15
|8
|Pritchard
|17
|26
|43
|1.4
|29
|.9
|18
|0
|11
|22
|1
|Griffin
|15
|48
|63
|3.5
|21
|1.2
|34
|0
|5
|6
|3
|Kornet
|53
|72
|125
|3.1
|27
|.7
|51
|0
|6
|15
|31
|Kabengele
|3
|1
|4
|4.0
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vonleh
|18
|30
|48
|2.1
|7
|.3
|35
|0
|2
|11
|8
|Jackson
|2
|7
|9
|.5
|8
|.4
|6
|0
|4
|2
|4
|Davison
|0
|2
|2
|.5
|1
|.3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|TEAM
|459
|1640
|2099
|44.7
|1257
|26.7
|880
|5
|306
|606
|254
|OPPONENTS
|452
|1599
|2051
|43.6
|1067
|22.7
|928
|1
|304
|589
|184
