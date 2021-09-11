White sox third. Brian Goodwin flies out to deep center field to Kike Hernandez. Cesar Hernandez walks. Luis Robert flies out to center field to Kike Hernandez. Yoan Moncada singles to left field. Cesar Hernandez to second. Jose Abreu homers to left field. Yoan Moncada scores. Cesar Hernandez scores. Eloy Jimenez singles to left field. Yasmani Grandal hit by pitch. Eloy Jimenez to second.
3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. White sox 3, Red sox 0.
White sox fourth. Gavin Sheets reaches on error. Fielding error by Jose Iglesias. Leury Garcia flies out to shallow left field to Xander Bogaerts. Brian Goodwin walks. Gavin Sheets to second. Cesar Hernandez reaches on a fielder's choice to first base. Brian Goodwin out at second. Gavin Sheets to third. Luis Robert singles to right field. Cesar Hernandez to second. Gavin Sheets scores. Yoan Moncada hit by pitch. Luis Robert to second. Cesar Hernandez to third. Jose Abreu grounds out to shortstop, Xander Bogaerts to Bobby Dalbec.
1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 3 left on. White sox 4, Red sox 0.
Red sox fifth. Bobby Dalbec homers to left field. Christian Vazquez pops out to shallow infield to Yoan Moncada. Danny Santana pops out to Jose Abreu. Jose Iglesias pops out to Yasmani Grandal.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. White sox 4, Red sox 1.
Red sox seventh. Bobby Dalbec triples to right field. Christian Vazquez grounds out to second base, Cesar Hernandez to Jose Abreu. Bobby Dalbec scores. Danny Santana singles to shallow right field. Alex Verdugo pinch-hitting for Jose Iglesias. Alex Verdugo singles to shallow center field. Danny Santana scores. Kike Hernandez reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Alex Verdugo out at second. Kyle Schwarber flies out to left field to Billy Hamilton.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. White sox 4, Red sox 3.