Boston College1470728
Temple00033

First Quarter

BC_Jad.Williams 19 pass from Grosel (Lytton kick), 13:21.

BC_P.Garwo 1 run (Lytton kick), :41.

Second Quarter

BC_Levy 2 run (Lytton kick), :48.

Fourth Quarter

TEM_FG Bell 32, 13:06.

BC_Grosel 2 run (Lytton kick), 4:14.

BCTEM
First downs1413
Total Net Yards238246
Rushes-yards37-13434-79
Passing104167
Punt Returns3-204-18
Kickoff Returns2-871-23
Interceptions Ret.0-01-0
Comp-Att-Int7-15-118-25-0
Sacked-Yards Lost1-82-9
Punts5-51.06-46.667
Fumbles-Lost0-01-0
Penalties-Yards3-3011-60
Time of Possession29:1530:45

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Boston College, Garwo 17-48, Grosel 7-40, Sinkfield 6-36, Levy 3-10, Coleman 2-2, (Team) 2-(minus 2). Temple, Lynch 20-32, Saydee 6-24, Ruley 6-23, Dobbins 1-1, Blue 1-(minus 1).

PASSING_Boston College, Grosel 7-15-1-104. Temple, Lynch 18-25-0-167.

RECEIVING_Boston College, Flowers 2-57, Jad.Williams 2-16, Luchetti 2-12, Lewis 1-19. Temple, R.Jones 7-35, Blue 3-40, Pittman 2-32, Barbon 2-30, Anderson 1-18, Reams 1-7, Smith 1-3, Saydee 1-2.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

