|Boston College
|14
|7
|0
|7
|—
|28
|Temple
|0
|0
|0
|3
|—
|3
First Quarter
BC_Jad.Williams 19 pass from Grosel (Lytton kick), 13:21.
BC_P.Garwo 1 run (Lytton kick), :41.
Second Quarter
BC_Levy 2 run (Lytton kick), :48.
Fourth Quarter
TEM_FG Bell 32, 13:06.
BC_Grosel 2 run (Lytton kick), 4:14.
|BC
|TEM
|First downs
|14
|13
|Total Net Yards
|238
|246
|Rushes-yards
|37-134
|34-79
|Passing
|104
|167
|Punt Returns
|3-20
|4-18
|Kickoff Returns
|2-87
|1-23
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|7-15-1
|18-25-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-8
|2-9
|Punts
|5-51.0
|6-46.667
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|3-30
|11-60
|Time of Possession
|29:15
|30:45
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Boston College, Garwo 17-48, Grosel 7-40, Sinkfield 6-36, Levy 3-10, Coleman 2-2, (Team) 2-(minus 2). Temple, Lynch 20-32, Saydee 6-24, Ruley 6-23, Dobbins 1-1, Blue 1-(minus 1).
PASSING_Boston College, Grosel 7-15-1-104. Temple, Lynch 18-25-0-167.
RECEIVING_Boston College, Flowers 2-57, Jad.Williams 2-16, Luchetti 2-12, Lewis 1-19. Temple, R.Jones 7-35, Blue 3-40, Pittman 2-32, Barbon 2-30, Anderson 1-18, Reams 1-7, Smith 1-3, Saydee 1-2.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.