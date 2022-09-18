Maine1007017
Boston College14143738

First Quarter

ME_FG Baker 45, 6:15.

BC_Flowers 51 pass from Jurkovec (Lytton kick), 4:22.

ME_Bowman 17 pass from Fagnano (team kick), 3:33.

BC_Takacs 2 pass from Jurkovec (Lytton kick), 1:12.

Second Quarter

BC_Jad.Williams 9 run (Lytton kick), 12:04.

BC_Garwo 1 run (Lytton kick), 1:08.

Third Quarter

BC_FG Lytton 46, 11:14.

ME_Moss 4 pass from Fagnano (Baker kick), 7:44.

Fourth Quarter

BC_Garwo 30 run (Lytton kick), 1:48.

A_34,325.

MEBC
First downs1722
Total Net Yards378431
Rushes-yards29-8933-111
Passing289320
Punt Returns1-23-25
Kickoff Returns6-1683-78
Interceptions Ret.0-02-49
Comp-Att-Int21-43-225-37-0
Sacked-Yards Lost3-143-18
Punts6-43.3335-33.2
Fumbles-Lost1-10-0
Penalties-Yards7-602-15
Time of Possession26:4333:17

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Maine, Banks 6-34, Fagnano 9-26, Barnwell 8-15, Brock 5-14, Gay 1-0. Boston College, Garwo 17-78, Broome 8-32, Jad.Williams 1-9, Barfield 3-9, Jurkovec 4-(minus 17).

PASSING_Maine, Fagnano 21-43-2-289. Boston College, Jurkovec 25-37-0-320.

RECEIVING_Maine, Scott 8-135, Moss 6-43, Bowman 3-34, Baptiste 1-29, Brock 1-29, R.Jones 1-10, Monios 1-9. Boston College, Flowers 8-89, Takacs 7-66, Jad.Williams 3-60, Gill 2-54, Bond 2-27, Sinkfield 2-18, Griffin 1-6.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Boston College, Lytton 39, Lytton 28.

