|Maine
|10
|0
|7
|0
|—
|17
|Boston College
|14
|14
|3
|7
|—
|38
First Quarter
ME_FG Baker 45, 6:15.
BC_Flowers 51 pass from Jurkovec (Lytton kick), 4:22.
ME_Bowman 17 pass from Fagnano (team kick), 3:33.
BC_Takacs 2 pass from Jurkovec (Lytton kick), 1:12.
Second Quarter
BC_Jad.Williams 9 run (Lytton kick), 12:04.
BC_Garwo 1 run (Lytton kick), 1:08.
Third Quarter
BC_FG Lytton 46, 11:14.
ME_Moss 4 pass from Fagnano (Baker kick), 7:44.
Fourth Quarter
BC_Garwo 30 run (Lytton kick), 1:48.
A_34,325.
|ME
|BC
|First downs
|17
|22
|Total Net Yards
|378
|431
|Rushes-yards
|29-89
|33-111
|Passing
|289
|320
|Punt Returns
|1-2
|3-25
|Kickoff Returns
|6-168
|3-78
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|2-49
|Comp-Att-Int
|21-43-2
|25-37-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-14
|3-18
|Punts
|6-43.333
|5-33.2
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|7-60
|2-15
|Time of Possession
|26:43
|33:17
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Maine, Banks 6-34, Fagnano 9-26, Barnwell 8-15, Brock 5-14, Gay 1-0. Boston College, Garwo 17-78, Broome 8-32, Jad.Williams 1-9, Barfield 3-9, Jurkovec 4-(minus 17).
PASSING_Maine, Fagnano 21-43-2-289. Boston College, Jurkovec 25-37-0-320.
RECEIVING_Maine, Scott 8-135, Moss 6-43, Bowman 3-34, Baptiste 1-29, Brock 1-29, R.Jones 1-10, Monios 1-9. Boston College, Flowers 8-89, Takacs 7-66, Jad.Williams 3-60, Gill 2-54, Bond 2-27, Sinkfield 2-18, Griffin 1-6.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Boston College, Lytton 39, Lytton 28.
