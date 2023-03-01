FGFTReb
BOSTON COLLEGE (16-16)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
VanTimmeren162-60-01-3135
Gakdeng346-62-31-73414
Daley342-102-22-6216
Lacey263-62-22-4148
Mair402-72-41-10716
Todd211-54-41-1017
Waggoner295-106-92-70316
Team00-00-02-7000
Totals20021-5018-2412-45141762

Percentages: FG 42.000, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 2-12, .167 (VanTimmeren 1-4, Todd 1-2, Daley 0-3, Lacey 0-1, Mair 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 2 (Gakdeng 1, Daley 1)

Turnovers: 22 (Lacey 5, Gakdeng 4, Daley 4, Waggoner 4, VanTimmeren 2, Mair 2, Todd 1)

Steals: 6 (Waggoner 3, Mair 2, Gakdeng 1)

Technical Fouls: 1 (Waggoner 1)

FGFTReb
GEORGIA TECH (13-17)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Blackshear282-114-42-4238
Wone Aranaz221-30-00-1032
Jackson337-142-30-00419
Morgan388-162-41-64218
Swartz312-81-20-5155
Hermosa182-51-21-3125
Carter240-30-00-3030
Harrison60-10-01-1000
Team00-00-02-2000
Totals20022-6110-157-2582257

Percentages: FG 36.066, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 3-12, .250 (Jackson 3-4, Morgan 0-2, Swartz 0-4, Carter 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 1 (Hermosa 1)

Turnovers: 12 (Jackson 4, Morgan 3, Blackshear 2, Swartz 2, Wone Aranaz 1)

Steals: 10 (Blackshear 3, Swartz 2, Carter 2, Wone Aranaz 1, Jackson 1, Morgan 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Georgia Tech126122757
Boston College918161962

A_3,879

Officials_Talisa Green, Eric Brewton, Dee Kantner

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you