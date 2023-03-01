GEORGIA TECH (13-17)
Blackshear 2-11 4-4 8, Wone Aranaz 1-3 0-0 2, Jackson 7-14 2-3 19, Morgan 8-16 2-4 18, Swartz 2-8 1-2 5, Hermosa 2-5 1-2 5, Carter 0-3 0-0 0, Harrison 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 22-61 10-15 57
BOSTON COLLEGE (16-16)
VanTimmeren 2-6 0-0 5, Gakdeng 6-6 2-3 14, Daley 2-10 2-2 6, Lacey 3-6 2-2 8, Mair 2-7 2-4 6, Todd 1-5 4-4 7, Waggoner 5-10 6-9 16, Totals 21-50 18-24 62
|Georgia Tech
|12
|6
|12
|27
|—
|57
|Boston College
|9
|18
|16
|19
|—
|62
3-Point Goals_Georgia Tech 3-12 (Jackson 3-4, Morgan 0-2, Swartz 0-4, Carter 0-2), Boston College 2-12 (VanTimmeren 1-4, Daley 0-3, Lacey 0-1, Mair 0-2, Todd 1-2). Assists_Georgia Tech 8 (Morgan 4), Boston College 14 (Mair 7). Fouled Out_Georgia Tech Swartz. Rebounds_Georgia Tech 25 (Morgan 6), Boston College 45 (Mair 10). Total Fouls_Georgia Tech 22, Boston College 17. Technical Fouls_Boston College Waggoner 1. A_3,879.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.