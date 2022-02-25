|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BOSTON COLLEGE (18-10)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Soule
|40
|3-9
|5-10
|1-7
|0
|3
|11
|VanTimmeren
|13
|0-4
|0-0
|3-5
|1
|1
|0
|Gakdeng
|33
|7-9
|2-2
|0-8
|0
|2
|16
|Garraud
|33
|0-3
|0-0
|0-5
|4
|3
|0
|Swartz
|40
|8-15
|3-3
|2-7
|0
|0
|21
|Ford
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Dickens
|33
|7-12
|0-0
|0-5
|4
|1
|16
|Ivey
|6
|1-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|2
|3
|Waggoner
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|3-5
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-53
|10-15
|10-43
|9
|12
|67
Percentages: FG 49.1, FT 66.7.
3-Point Goals: 5-11, 45.5 (Swartz 2-3, Dickens 2-5, Ivey 1-1, VanTimmeren 0-2)
Blocked Shots: 7 (Gakdeng 6, Soule 1)
Turnovers: 19 (Swartz 6, Garraud 4, Gakdeng 3, Soule 2, Dickens 2, VanTimmeren 1, Ivey 1)
Steals: 10 (Swartz 3, Soule 2, Garraud 2, Gakdeng 1, Dickens 1, Ivey 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DUKE (16-11)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Akinbode-James
|18
|4-10
|0-0
|5-6
|0
|3
|8
|Gordon
|17
|2-6
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|6
|Williams
|24
|2-7
|1-1
|0-4
|0
|2
|5
|Day-Wilson
|34
|4-14
|4-7
|0-4
|5
|2
|12
|Goodchild
|26
|0-4
|0-0
|0-2
|3
|1
|0
|Finklea-Guity
|4
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Balogun
|19
|5-10
|1-1
|1-2
|0
|0
|11
|de Jesus
|9
|0-0
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|1
|0
|Taylor
|29
|3-11
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|2
|7
|Volker
|20
|0-0
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|3
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-63
|6-9
|11-30
|11
|15
|51
Percentages: FG 33.3, FT 66.7.
3-Point Goals: 3-17, 17.6 (Gordon 2-5, Taylor 1-3, Williams 0-1, Day-Wilson 0-4, Goodchild 0-2, Balogun 0-2)
Blocked Shots: 5 (Akinbode-James 2, Williams 2, Balogun 1)
Turnovers: 16 (Goodchild 3, de Jesus 3, Williams 2, Day-Wilson 2, Taylor 2, Volker 2, Balogun 1, Team 1)
Steals: 11 (Taylor 3, Williams 2, Balogun 2, Day-Wilson 1, Goodchild 1, de Jesus 1, Volker 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Boston College
|19
|12
|19
|17
|—
|67
|Duke
|10
|13
|12
|16
|—
|51
A_2,582
Officials_Katie Lukanich, Bruce Morris, Bryan Brunette