FGFTReb
BOSTON COLLEGE (18-10)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Soule403-95-101-70311
VanTimmeren130-40-03-5110
Gakdeng337-92-20-80216
Garraud330-30-00-5430
Swartz408-153-32-70021
Ford10-00-00-0000
Dickens337-120-00-54116
Ivey61-10-01-1023
Waggoner10-00-00-0000
Team00-00-03-5000
Totals20026-5310-1510-4391267

Percentages: FG 49.1, FT 66.7.

3-Point Goals: 5-11, 45.5 (Swartz 2-3, Dickens 2-5, Ivey 1-1, VanTimmeren 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 7 (Gakdeng 6, Soule 1)

Turnovers: 19 (Swartz 6, Garraud 4, Gakdeng 3, Soule 2, Dickens 2, VanTimmeren 1, Ivey 1)

Steals: 10 (Swartz 3, Soule 2, Garraud 2, Gakdeng 1, Dickens 1, Ivey 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
DUKE (16-11)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Akinbode-James184-100-05-6038
Gordon172-60-00-2116
Williams242-71-10-4025
Day-Wilson344-144-70-45212
Goodchild260-40-00-2310
Finklea-Guity41-10-00-0002
Balogun195-101-11-20011
de Jesus90-00-01-2110
Taylor293-110-00-2127
Volker200-00-02-3030
Team00-00-02-3000
Totals20021-636-911-30111551

Percentages: FG 33.3, FT 66.7.

3-Point Goals: 3-17, 17.6 (Gordon 2-5, Taylor 1-3, Williams 0-1, Day-Wilson 0-4, Goodchild 0-2, Balogun 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 5 (Akinbode-James 2, Williams 2, Balogun 1)

Turnovers: 16 (Goodchild 3, de Jesus 3, Williams 2, Day-Wilson 2, Taylor 2, Volker 2, Balogun 1, Team 1)

Steals: 11 (Taylor 3, Williams 2, Balogun 2, Day-Wilson 1, Goodchild 1, de Jesus 1, Volker 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Boston College1912191767
Duke1013121651

A_2,582

Officials_Katie Lukanich, Bruce Morris, Bryan Brunette

