FGFTReb
BOSTON COLLEGEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bickerstaff261-30-00-6032
Karnik338-110-12-61117
Ashton-Langford357-135-91-74119
Langford344-60-01-7228
Zackery332-72-30-5036
Galloway246-151-20-11118
Post70-10-00-0030
Thompson50-00-00-0000
Jones30-10-00-0000
Totals20028-578-154-3281470

Percentages: FG .491, FT .533.

3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Galloway 5-10, Karnik 1-3, Bickerstaff 0-1, Langford 0-1, Post 0-1, Zackery 0-1, Ashton-Langford 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Bickerstaff 3, Langford 3, Galloway).

Turnovers: 11 (Ashton-Langford 4, Zackery 3, Langford 2, Bickerstaff, Galloway).

Steals: 6 (Galloway 2, Langford 2, Ashton-Langford, Zackery).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
CLEMSONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hall334-94-40-22412
Tyson201-51-20-6024
Collins297-120-52-73215
Dawes347-120-00-20017
Hemenway221-60-00-2113
Honor223-50-01-3136
Bohannon203-63-34-12109
Hunter131-30-00-1012
Schieffelin60-10-00-1210
Middlebrooks10-00-00-0000
Totals20027-598-147-36101568

Percentages: FG .458, FT .571.

3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Dawes 3-7, Collins 1-1, Tyson 1-2, Hemenway 1-5, Honor 0-1, Schieffelin 0-1, Hall 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Bohannon, Hall).

Turnovers: 12 (Hall 5, Collins 3, Dawes 2, Bohannon, Tyson).

Steals: 8 (Collins 3, Tyson 3, Dawes, Honor).

Technical Fouls: coach Brad Brownell, 18:11 second.

Boston College323870
Clemson392968

A_7,443 (10,000).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you