|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BOSTON COLLEGE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bickerstaff
|26
|1-3
|0-0
|0-6
|0
|3
|2
|Karnik
|33
|8-11
|0-1
|2-6
|1
|1
|17
|Ashton-Langford
|35
|7-13
|5-9
|1-7
|4
|1
|19
|Langford
|34
|4-6
|0-0
|1-7
|2
|2
|8
|Zackery
|33
|2-7
|2-3
|0-5
|0
|3
|6
|Galloway
|24
|6-15
|1-2
|0-1
|1
|1
|18
|Post
|7
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|3
|0
|Thompson
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Jones
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-57
|8-15
|4-32
|8
|14
|70
Percentages: FG .491, FT .533.
3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Galloway 5-10, Karnik 1-3, Bickerstaff 0-1, Langford 0-1, Post 0-1, Zackery 0-1, Ashton-Langford 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Bickerstaff 3, Langford 3, Galloway).
Turnovers: 11 (Ashton-Langford 4, Zackery 3, Langford 2, Bickerstaff, Galloway).
Steals: 6 (Galloway 2, Langford 2, Ashton-Langford, Zackery).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CLEMSON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hall
|33
|4-9
|4-4
|0-2
|2
|4
|12
|Tyson
|20
|1-5
|1-2
|0-6
|0
|2
|4
|Collins
|29
|7-12
|0-5
|2-7
|3
|2
|15
|Dawes
|34
|7-12
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|17
|Hemenway
|22
|1-6
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|3
|Honor
|22
|3-5
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|3
|6
|Bohannon
|20
|3-6
|3-3
|4-12
|1
|0
|9
|Hunter
|13
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|2
|Schieffelin
|6
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|1
|0
|Middlebrooks
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-59
|8-14
|7-36
|10
|15
|68
Percentages: FG .458, FT .571.
3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Dawes 3-7, Collins 1-1, Tyson 1-2, Hemenway 1-5, Honor 0-1, Schieffelin 0-1, Hall 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Bohannon, Hall).
Turnovers: 12 (Hall 5, Collins 3, Dawes 2, Bohannon, Tyson).
Steals: 8 (Collins 3, Tyson 3, Dawes, Honor).
Technical Fouls: coach Brad Brownell, 18:11 second.
|Boston College
|32
|38
|—
|70
|Clemson
|39
|29
|—
|68
A_7,443 (10,000).