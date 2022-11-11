DETROIT (1-1)
Anderson 4-8 0-0 11, Davis 6-19 0-2 15, Oliver 1-3 0-0 3, Phillips 2-8 2-3 6, Stone 8-14 2-2 22, LeGreair 1-1 0-0 2, Moss 1-5 1-1 3, Parks 0-0 2-2 2, Koka 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 24-60 7-10 66.
BOSTON COLLEGE (2-0)
Bickerstaff 5-10 3-5 13, Ashton-Langford 5-11 4-4 15, Madsen 6-13 1-2 18, Zackery 4-12 5-6 14, Aligbe 0-0 0-0 0, Penha 2-5 0-1 5, Kelley 1-6 0-1 3, McGlockton 1-2 0-0 2, Mighty 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-60 13-19 70.
Halftime_Detroit 34-33. 3-Point Goals_Detroit 11-29 (Stone 4-6, Anderson 3-7, Davis 3-11, Oliver 1-2, Moss 0-1, Phillips 0-2), Boston College 9-24 (Madsen 5-11, Kelley 1-3, Penha 1-3, Zackery 1-3, Ashton-Langford 1-4). Fouled Out_Anderson. Rebounds_Detroit 36 (Parks 9), Boston College 33 (Bickerstaff 11). Assists_Detroit 11 (Davis 3), Boston College 10 (Ashton-Langford 3). Total Fouls_Detroit 21, Boston College 16. A_4,830 (8,606).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.