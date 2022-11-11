|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DETROIT
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Anderson
|20
|4-8
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|5
|11
|Davis
|35
|6-19
|0-2
|0-2
|3
|2
|15
|Oliver
|12
|1-3
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|3
|3
|Phillips
|35
|2-8
|2-3
|3-7
|1
|2
|6
|Stone
|32
|8-14
|2-2
|1-6
|2
|2
|22
|LeGreair
|20
|1-1
|0-0
|1-3
|2
|3
|2
|Moss
|18
|1-5
|1-1
|1-2
|1
|0
|3
|Parks
|18
|0-0
|2-2
|1-9
|0
|4
|2
|Koka
|10
|1-2
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|24-60
|7-10
|10-36
|11
|21
|66
Percentages: FG .400, FT .700.
3-Point Goals: 11-29, .379 (Stone 4-6, Anderson 3-7, Davis 3-11, Oliver 1-2, Moss 0-1, Phillips 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 16 (Davis 3, Moss 3, Phillips 3, Anderson 2, LeGreair 2, Koka, Parks, Stone).
Steals: 7 (Davis 2, LeGreair 2, Stone 2, Anderson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BOSTON COLLEGE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bickerstaff
|31
|5-10
|3-5
|8-11
|2
|2
|13
|Ashton-Langford
|27
|5-11
|4-4
|0-2
|3
|4
|15
|Madsen
|36
|6-13
|1-2
|1-5
|0
|3
|18
|Zackery
|37
|4-12
|5-6
|0-3
|1
|1
|14
|Aligbe
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Penha
|27
|2-5
|0-1
|0-4
|2
|1
|5
|Kelley
|20
|1-6
|0-1
|0-2
|1
|2
|3
|McGlockton
|15
|1-2
|0-0
|2-4
|1
|3
|2
|Mighty
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-60
|13-19
|12-33
|10
|16
|70
Percentages: FG .400, FT .684.
3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Madsen 5-11, Kelley 1-3, Penha 1-3, Zackery 1-3, Ashton-Langford 1-4).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (McGlockton 3, Ashton-Langford, Madsen).
Turnovers: 13 (Bickerstaff 3, Zackery 3, Ashton-Langford 2, Madsen 2, Aligbe, Kelley).
Steals: 8 (Ashton-Langford 2, Kelley 2, Zackery 2, Bickerstaff, Madsen).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Detroit
|34
|32
|—
|66
|Boston College
|33
|37
|—
|70
A_4,830 (8,606).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.