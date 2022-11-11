FGFTReb
DETROITMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Anderson204-80-01-41511
Davis356-190-20-23215
Oliver121-30-01-1133
Phillips352-82-33-7126
Stone328-142-21-62222
LeGreair201-10-01-3232
Moss181-51-11-2103
Parks180-02-21-9042
Koka101-20-01-2002
Totals20024-607-1010-36112166

Percentages: FG .400, FT .700.

3-Point Goals: 11-29, .379 (Stone 4-6, Anderson 3-7, Davis 3-11, Oliver 1-2, Moss 0-1, Phillips 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 16 (Davis 3, Moss 3, Phillips 3, Anderson 2, LeGreair 2, Koka, Parks, Stone).

Steals: 7 (Davis 2, LeGreair 2, Stone 2, Anderson).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
BOSTON COLLEGEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bickerstaff315-103-58-112213
Ashton-Langford275-114-40-23415
Madsen366-131-21-50318
Zackery374-125-60-31114
Aligbe40-00-00-0000
Penha272-50-10-4215
Kelley201-60-10-2123
McGlockton151-20-02-4132
Mighty30-10-01-1000
Totals20024-6013-1912-33101670

Percentages: FG .400, FT .684.

3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Madsen 5-11, Kelley 1-3, Penha 1-3, Zackery 1-3, Ashton-Langford 1-4).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (McGlockton 3, Ashton-Langford, Madsen).

Turnovers: 13 (Bickerstaff 3, Zackery 3, Ashton-Langford 2, Madsen 2, Aligbe, Kelley).

Steals: 8 (Ashton-Langford 2, Kelley 2, Zackery 2, Bickerstaff, Madsen).

Technical Fouls: None.

Detroit343266
Boston College333770

A_4,830 (8,606).

