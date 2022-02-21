|FG
|FT
|Reb
|FLORIDA ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Butler
|26
|1-9
|0-0
|3-6
|0
|1
|3
|Wilkes
|21
|2-5
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|4
|6
|Ngom
|19
|1-3
|2-2
|3-4
|0
|0
|4
|Cleveland
|37
|7-18
|4-6
|1-8
|0
|2
|18
|Evans
|22
|1-5
|1-1
|0-0
|0
|2
|3
|Fletcher
|27
|6-10
|4-4
|3-5
|1
|1
|16
|Warley
|26
|1-6
|2-2
|1-3
|6
|1
|5
|Prieto
|13
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Ballard
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Lindner
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|0
|0
|Spainhour
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|19-56
|13-15
|12-28
|11
|11
|55
Percentages: FG .339, FT .867.
3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (Wilkes 2-4, Warley 1-2, Butler 1-5, Ngom 0-1, Cleveland 0-2, Fletcher 0-2, Evans 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Butler 3, Ballard 2, Prieto).
Turnovers: 18 (Evans 5, Warley 3, Wilkes 3, Cleveland 2, Ngom 2, Butler, Fletcher, Lindner).
Steals: 10 (Fletcher 4, Ngom 3, Warley 3).
Technical Fouls: Warley, 3:31 first.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BOSTON COLLEGE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Post
|23
|5-10
|0-0
|4-5
|0
|4
|10
|Karnik
|36
|6-6
|4-5
|4-11
|0
|0
|16
|Ashton-Langford
|36
|2-9
|0-0
|0-3
|9
|5
|5
|Galloway
|26
|5-13
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|14
|Zackery
|35
|7-10
|0-0
|2-8
|6
|1
|18
|Jones
|22
|3-6
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|8
|Thompson
|18
|0-3
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|1
|0
|Atiyeh
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Pemberton
|1
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Vander Baan
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-58
|4-5
|11-33
|17
|14
|71
Percentages: FG .483, FT .800.
3-Point Goals: 11-26, .423 (Zackery 4-4, Galloway 4-12, Jones 2-4, Ashton-Langford 1-5, Post 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Post).
Turnovers: 18 (Ashton-Langford 6, Post 4, Thompson 3, Galloway 2, Karnik, Vander Baan, Zackery).
Steals: 14 (Zackery 5, Ashton-Langford 4, Galloway 3, Jones, Karnik).
Technical Fouls: Post, 3:31 first.
|Florida St.
|24
|31
|—
|55
|Boston College
|32
|39
|—
|71
A_5,441 (8,606).