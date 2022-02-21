FGFTReb
FLORIDA ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Butler261-90-03-6013
Wilkes212-50-01-2246
Ngom191-32-23-4004
Cleveland377-184-61-80218
Evans221-51-10-0023
Fletcher276-104-43-51116
Warley261-62-21-3615
Prieto130-00-00-0000
Ballard50-00-00-0000
Lindner30-00-00-0200
Spainhour10-00-00-0000
Totals20019-5613-1512-28111155

Percentages: FG .339, FT .867.

3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (Wilkes 2-4, Warley 1-2, Butler 1-5, Ngom 0-1, Cleveland 0-2, Fletcher 0-2, Evans 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Butler 3, Ballard 2, Prieto).

Turnovers: 18 (Evans 5, Warley 3, Wilkes 3, Cleveland 2, Ngom 2, Butler, Fletcher, Lindner).

Steals: 10 (Fletcher 4, Ngom 3, Warley 3).

Technical Fouls: Warley, 3:31 first.

FGFTReb
BOSTON COLLEGEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Post235-100-04-50410
Karnik366-64-54-110016
Ashton-Langford362-90-00-3955
Galloway265-130-00-11214
Zackery357-100-02-86118
Jones223-60-00-1118
Thompson180-30-01-4010
Atiyeh20-00-00-0000
Pemberton10-10-00-0000
Vander Baan10-00-00-0000
Totals20028-584-511-33171471

Percentages: FG .483, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 11-26, .423 (Zackery 4-4, Galloway 4-12, Jones 2-4, Ashton-Langford 1-5, Post 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Post).

Turnovers: 18 (Ashton-Langford 6, Post 4, Thompson 3, Galloway 2, Karnik, Vander Baan, Zackery).

Steals: 14 (Zackery 5, Ashton-Langford 4, Galloway 3, Jones, Karnik).

Technical Fouls: Post, 3:31 first.

Florida St.243155
Boston College323971

A_5,441 (8,606).

