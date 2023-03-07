FGFTReb
LOUISVILLEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Huntley-Hatfield304-65-62-61213
Traynor364-103-40-70312
Withers242-52-20-7236
Ellis375-165-60-05216
James312-53-42-2058
Lands232-62-41-1227
Curry90-10-01-4020
Basili50-10-01-1020
Miller10-00-00-0000
Myles-Devore10-00-00-0000
Payne10-00-00-0000
Ree10-00-00-0000
Wheeler10-00-00-0000
Totals20019-5020-267-28102162

Percentages: FG .380, FT .769.

3-Point Goals: 4-14, .286 (James 1-2, Lands 1-2, Traynor 1-4, Ellis 1-5, Withers 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Huntley-Hatfield, Lands, Traynor).

Turnovers: 8 (Withers 3, Ellis 2, Basili, Curry, Lands).

Steals: 2 (Ellis, James).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
BOSTON COLLEGEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bickerstaff222-84-43-7238
McGlockton315-90-01-44411
Ashton-Langford225-74-42-50416
Zackery344-117-131-48315
Aligbe336-102-31-30114
Langford182-60-03-4114
Madsen164-60-01-3019
Penha120-30-01-6010
Kelley70-10-00-0110
Atiyeh10-00-00-0000
Kenny10-00-00-0100
Mighty10-00-00-0000
Noel11-10-00-0003
Pemberton10-00-00-0000
Totals20029-6217-2413-36171980

Percentages: FG .468, FT .708.

3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Ashton-Langford 2-3, McGlockton 1-1, Noel 1-1, Madsen 1-3, Kelley 0-1, Langford 0-1, Aligbe 0-2, Penha 0-2, Zackery 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (McGlockton).

Turnovers: 4 (Kelley 2, Bickerstaff, Langford).

Steals: 3 (Zackery 3).

Technical Fouls: None.

Louisville342862
Boston College314980

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

