|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LOUISVILLE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Huntley-Hatfield
|30
|4-6
|5-6
|2-6
|1
|2
|13
|Traynor
|36
|4-10
|3-4
|0-7
|0
|3
|12
|Withers
|24
|2-5
|2-2
|0-7
|2
|3
|6
|Ellis
|37
|5-16
|5-6
|0-0
|5
|2
|16
|James
|31
|2-5
|3-4
|2-2
|0
|5
|8
|Lands
|23
|2-6
|2-4
|1-1
|2
|2
|7
|Curry
|9
|0-1
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|2
|0
|Basili
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|2
|0
|Miller
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Myles-Devore
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Payne
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Ree
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Wheeler
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|19-50
|20-26
|7-28
|10
|21
|62
Percentages: FG .380, FT .769.
3-Point Goals: 4-14, .286 (James 1-2, Lands 1-2, Traynor 1-4, Ellis 1-5, Withers 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Huntley-Hatfield, Lands, Traynor).
Turnovers: 8 (Withers 3, Ellis 2, Basili, Curry, Lands).
Steals: 2 (Ellis, James).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BOSTON COLLEGE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bickerstaff
|22
|2-8
|4-4
|3-7
|2
|3
|8
|McGlockton
|31
|5-9
|0-0
|1-4
|4
|4
|11
|Ashton-Langford
|22
|5-7
|4-4
|2-5
|0
|4
|16
|Zackery
|34
|4-11
|7-13
|1-4
|8
|3
|15
|Aligbe
|33
|6-10
|2-3
|1-3
|0
|1
|14
|Langford
|18
|2-6
|0-0
|3-4
|1
|1
|4
|Madsen
|16
|4-6
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|1
|9
|Penha
|12
|0-3
|0-0
|1-6
|0
|1
|0
|Kelley
|7
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|Atiyeh
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Kenny
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Mighty
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Noel
|1
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Pemberton
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|29-62
|17-24
|13-36
|17
|19
|80
Percentages: FG .468, FT .708.
3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Ashton-Langford 2-3, McGlockton 1-1, Noel 1-1, Madsen 1-3, Kelley 0-1, Langford 0-1, Aligbe 0-2, Penha 0-2, Zackery 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (McGlockton).
Turnovers: 4 (Kelley 2, Bickerstaff, Langford).
Steals: 3 (Zackery 3).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Louisville
|34
|28
|—
|62
|Boston College
|31
|49
|—
|80
.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.